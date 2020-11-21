Guides
Black Friday 2020: Best Apple Deals to Plan For

by

In the lead-up to Black Friday next week, we've been putting a spotlight on the best deals coming from various retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. In an effort to further prepare our readers for the best Black Friday deals, we're breaking down what we think should be on your radar for Black Friday in 2020.

0 Deals HeroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro

  • What's the deal? AirPods Pro at their lowest price ever of $169.00 ($80 off)
  • Where can I get it? Walmart (online only)
  • When's it start? Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. ET

In one of the absolute best upcoming Black Friday deals, Walmart will have Apple's AirPods Pro for $169.00, down from a regular price of $249.00. The typical discount for AirPods Pro over the past few weeks has been around $199.00, and the lowest we've ever seen a new pair go is $189.00.

This makes Walmart's sale the best price for the AirPods Pro that we've ever tracked, and definitely worth picking up if you've been waiting to buy the Bluetooth headphones. Shoppers should note that the AirPods Pro sale (and most other Walmart Black Friday discounts) will go live Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Apple Watch Series 3

  • What's the deal? Apple Watch S3 at an all-time-low price of $119 ($80 off)
  • Where can I get it? Walmart (online only)
  • When's it start? Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Another solid deal from Walmart, this markdown on the Apple Watch Series 3 is a great entry-level price for anyone looking to gift the Apple Watch this holiday. You can get the 38mm GPS model for only $119, down from a typical sale price of $179.

The larger 42mm GPS model is also on sale for $149, down from a price of $209. Both of these sales are great discounts, even if the Apple Watch Series 3 is three years old at this point. It's still got all of the expected Apple Watch features like workouts and activity tracking.

iPad

  • What's the deal? Various discounts across Apple's entire iPad lineup
  • Where can I get it? Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Staples, and more
  • When's it start? We should start seeing solid iPad discounts as soon as Wednesday, November 25

Apple's iPad has appeared in a few early Black Friday ads, most notably from Best Buy. The retailer has confirmed that it will have up to $70 off the 10.2-inch iPad, up to $100 off the iPad Air, and up to $150 off the iPad Pro.

Best Buy November Random 1
We've already been tracking some solid, all-time-low discounts across Apple's entire iPad lineup this month, so we expect quite a few of these sales to carry over into Black Friday as well. Keep an eye on retailers like Amazon for the best ongoing iPad sales this season.

MacBook (Intel)

  • What's the deal? Various discounts across Apple's MacBook Pro and Air models
  • Where can I get it? Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and more
  • When's it start? We should start seeing solid Mac discounts as soon as Wednesday, November 25

Best Buy is again one of the main retailers to outline its upcoming MacBook Pro and MacBook Air discounts for Black Friday. You'll be able to save up to $250 on the MacBook Pro and up to $200 on the MacBook Air.

MacBook (Apple Silicon M1)

The deepest discounts will of course be found on previous-generation Apple notebooks, meaning that if you're shopping for the M1-enabled Macs you won't find as good of a sale.

That's not to say it'll be impossible though: Amazon already is offering a $50 discount on the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air devices. It's unclear if we'll see this sale expand to more retailers next week.

Powerbeats Pro

  • What's the deal? Powerbeats Pro down to the lowest price of $159.99 ($90 off)

  • Where can I get it? Target and Best Buy
  • When's it start? Live now in select colors

Target and Best Buy are discounting the Powerbeats Pro to a notable low price of $159.99 this Black Friday. This $90 sale is the lowest we've ever seen for the workout-focused Bluetooth headphones, but it's only available in select colors.

Video Games

  • What's the deal? Black Friday is always a solid time of the year to save on the latest games
  • Where can I get it? GameStop, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
  • When's it start? Digital sales on console marketplaces have already begun, but you can expect retailers to join in starting Wednesday, November 25

As always, Black Friday provides ample opportunity to save on new and recent video games, and each retailer has a variety of offerings this year. Popular new releases at low prices include Ghost of Tsushima ($39.99 at Best Buy and GameStop), Watch Dogs: Legion ($30 at Walmart), and The Last of Us Part II ($29.99 at Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target).

Best Buy November Deals Games
Other recent releases on sale include Death Stranding ($19.99 at Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart), Gears 5 ($4.99 at Best Buy), Marvel's Avengers ($29.99 at Best Buy), and Luigi's Mansion 3 ($30 at Walmart).

In terms of consoles, the most popular among retailers this year is a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (digital download) and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at $299.99. This sale essentially nets you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Nintendo Switch Online membership for free, and it'll be available at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop starting next week.

Apple Gift Card

  • What's the deal? If you purchase a $100 Apple Gift Card, you can get a $20 Best Buy or Target gift card
  • Where can I get it? Target and Best Buy
  • When's it start? November 27

Ever since Apple made the switch to the unified "Apple Gift Card," it effectively killed the popular 20 percent discount on iTunes gift cards. Don't expect straight discounts to return to the new Apple Gift Card in 2020, but you can expect the next best thing: credit at a retailer like Target or Best Buy.

At both of these stores next week, if you purchase a $100 Apple Gift Card, you'll receive a $20 gift card that can be used at each respective retailer. This is far from as good a deal as the straightforward cash discounts seen in the iTunes gift card era, but if you plan on making a lot of purchases at Target or Best Buy next week, you could at least put the $20 toward more holiday shopping.

More Deals

To delve even deeper into Black Friday shopping for 2020, head over to our full Black Friday Roundup, check out our Deals Roundup, and read our Best Buy Spotlight and Walmart Spotlight deals posts. And be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors homepage and Twitter feeds next week as we begin sharing these deals and more as they go live.

