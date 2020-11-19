Black Friday Spotlight: Walmart Will Have AirPods Pro Down to Lowest Price of $169, and More Apple Deals

We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27.

Next up on the list is Walmart, which has been holding numerous pre-Black Friday sales but as of yet had not shared its full plans for next week. Now, however, we have a clearer picture of all the deals you'll see if you choose to shop Walmart on November 27 (and 25 and 26).



Walmart's Black Friday Schedule

Just like Best Buy, all Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Walmart is encouraging shoppers to head to its online store on November 26 instead, with online sales officially kicking off November 25 at 7 p.m. ET. You can check out the Walmart Black Friday newspaper ad for more details.



Wednesday, November 25 - Online sales start 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 26 - Stores closed, online sales continue

Friday, November 27 - Black Friday sales begin online at 12 a.m. ET, and in stores at 5 a.m. local time

Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Walmart will ask customers to form a single-file line for anyone who appears at a location before 5 a.m. on November 27. Associates and Walmart's "Health Ambassadors" will offer sanitized shopping carts and encourage social distancing practices, while also reminding customers to wear masks.

During any in-store Black Friday event, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing once the store begins to fill up. There will also be specific traffic for shopping down the right-hand side of aisles to reduce clustering.

Walmart has been spreading out Black Friday deals all month among three major "Deals for Days" sales, and in this effort the retailer has hoped that its in-store shopping experience will be safer and more manageable this year. If you choose to order online, you can opt for delivery to your home or contactless curbside pickup as well.



Walmart Black Friday - Online shopping begins November 25

There are quite a few solid Apple-related deals that will appear at Walmart this year, including the lowest price we've ever seen on a new pair of AirPods Pro at $169. You should also keep an eye out for deals on Apple Watch Series 3 and Beats headphones.



Of course, it's not just Apple products being discounted at Walmart. You can also save on Vizio and Samsung 4K TV sets, video games, Fitbit products, Shark vacuums, Google Nest branded products, Roku streaming media players, and more.



Apple

TVs

Miscellaneous

Video Games

Walmart's Black Friday ad confirms that it will have stock for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on its website beginning Wednesday, November 25. These aren't being discounted, but it's worth noting when stock will return for the new generation of consoles if you haven't been able to secure an order yet this year.



Other video game offers include the popular Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that we're seeing at multiple retailers in 2020. This set includes the Nintendo Switch, a digital download of Mario Kart 8, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at $299. Check out more video game deals below:

Game Subscriptions

$15 Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Plants Vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Borderlands 3

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

God of War

The Outer Worlds

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Destroy All Humans!

Far Cry 5

$20 Games

Days Gone

Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Team Sonic Racing

Kingdom Hearts All-in-one Package

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

$25 Games

Red Dead Redemption 2

Need For Speed: Heat

Doom Eternal

Mafia Definitive Edition

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

Star Wars: Squadrons

$30 Games

Luigi's Mansion 3

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Yoshi's Crafted World

Mario Tennis Aces

Super Mario Maker 2

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Marvel's Avengers

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs: Legion

To keep track of these Black Friday sales and more, head to our full Black Friday Roundup as well as our separate Deals Roundup.