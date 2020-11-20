Deals: Get Up to $100 Off Apple's 2020 iPad Pro Lineup

There are a number of solid discounts happening this week for Apple's latest iPad Pro models, as well as for the 2020 iPad Air. Amazon has the most sales for these tablets, with prices starting at $749.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can save as much as $100 on these iPads, with numerous lowest-ever prices among the bunch. As a note, the prices listed below reflect discounts from various sellers on Amazon, and they change rapidly. Be sure to double check before buying to make sure you're getting the best price.



11-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi 128GB - $749.99 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price)

- $749.99 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 256GB - $849.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo / Tiger Direct ($50 off)

- $849.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo / Tiger Direct ($50 off) Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,029.00 at Amazon ($71 off, lowest price)

- $1,029.00 at Amazon ($71 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,199.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)

- $1,199.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price) Cellular 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon ($49 off, lowest price)

- $999.00 at Amazon ($49 off, lowest price) Cellular 512GB - $1,194.00 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price)

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi 128GB - $929.00 at Amazon ($60 off, lowest price)

- $929.00 at Amazon ($60 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,199.00 at Amazon ($79 off, lowest price)

- $1,199.00 at Amazon ($79 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,449.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

- $1,449.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Cellular 256GB - $1,186.55 at Amazon with on-page coupon ($49 off, lowest price)

- $1,186.55 at Amazon with on-page coupon ($49 off, lowest price) Cellular 1TB - $1,599.99 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price)

iPad Air

Wi-Fi 256GB - $699.00 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price)

