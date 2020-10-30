Black Friday Spotlight: Best Buy Kicks Off a Month of Apple Deals and More

We've begun tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This year we're starting with Best Buy, which announced its Black Friday sales earlier in the week while simultaneously kicking off a notable early sale on a huge variety of products, including Apple devices.



Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule

Every Best Buy location in the United States will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2020, so the focus on November 26 will be online deals. Best Buy's full schedule for the week of Black Friday can be seen below, and you can check out the Best Buy Black Friday newspaper ad right here.



Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) - Closed

Black Friday (Nov. 27) - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Saturday, Nov. 28 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Sunday, Nov. 29 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time

Of course, these dates won't be the only times to snag deals at Best Buy in November, with a total of four extra discount events planned by the retailer next month. We don't know specifics of the early November sales yet, but the important sale here is on November 16, when My Best Buy Members will be able to shop thousands of deals from the Black Friday ad one week early.



Nov. 5 to 8 - The Wish List Sale

Nov. 11 - The Treat Yourself Sale

Nov. 12 to 15 - Our Coolest Deals Sale

Nov. 16 to 17 - My Best Buy Member Early Access Sale

Nov. 22 - Black Friday Starts Now! Sale

Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Best Buy is requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings if they plan to shop in stores on Black Friday (and in general). There will be a limit to the number of people within each location, and social distancing efforts will be in effect.

For anyone who doesn't want to shop inside a Best Buy store during the holidays, contactless curbside pickup is available at all Best Buy stores. Orders are ready within an hour, and an employee can safely bring it out and place it inside your car. Next-day and same-day delivery options are also expanding to include more items on Best Buy's website.

Of course, there's also the Early Black Friday event running right now, which you can read about in more detail in the next section.



Early Black Friday - Oct. 28 through Nov. 1

There are quite a few categories covered in the early Black Friday sale, including video games, TVs, Apple products, headphones, small kitchen appliances, printers, vacuums, and much more. Head to Best Buy's landing page for the sale to shop the entire sale.

Below we've gathered some of the more notable items being marked down in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. In regards to Apple, this mainly includes deals on Apple Watch SE and Series 6.

Headphones

Bluetooth Speakers

Apple Watch

Miscellaneous

Best Buy Black Friday - Weeklong Savings Begin Nov. 22

Like most retailers, Best Buy's Black Friday is really a week-long event that starts the Sunday before Thanksgiving: November 22. This will stretch through to Thanksgiving day with an online-only set of deals, and then end on Black Friday, November 27, with the expected selection of doorbusters.



Similar to years past, you'll find a lot of markdowns on quality TV sets, Blu-Rays, smartphones, Dyson vacuums, smart speakers, video games, and much more. Many of the sales listed below are available thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday event that runs through November 1, but after that ends you won't be able to get the discounts again until November 22 (or November 16 if you're a My Best Buy member).

Laptops

Tablets

Streaming Devices

Computer Accessories

Storage

Gift Cards

Apple Gift Card - Free $20 Best Buy e-gift card with $100 Apple Gift Card purchase

Xbox Gift Cards - Save 10 percent

Nintendo eShop - Save 10 percent

Video Games

This year will see the launch of a new generation of video game consoles. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X won't have any deals, you'll definitely be able to save with solid markdowns on previous generation consoles and a wide assortment of video game software.

We don't know much about hardware deals yet, but Best Buy is showcasing a deal on the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99.



To keep track of these Black Friday sales and more, head to our full Black Friday Roundup as well as our separate Deals Roundup.