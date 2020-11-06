Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12

Hard resetting an iPhone is a surprisingly obscure set of button presses.

Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12

iPhone 12 brings night mode to selfies!

How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
Available Now

iPhone 12 available now. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro available now. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

iPhone 12 Leather Case Product Pages Include Images Demonstrating MagSafe Imprint Wear

by

Apple's selection of leather cases for all iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are now available on the Apple Store. Amid concern that the MagSafe Charger may damage cases, Apple has directly addressed the issue and included an image on the storefront of how the charger may imprint the case over time.

The final image of every Apple Leather Case on the Apple Store depicts how the appearance of the case may change over time when regularly using the MagSafe Charger or other ‌MagSafe‌ accessories.

After the launch of Apple's silicone cases for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, some users began noticing that the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger quickly left a circular imprint on the case.

An Apple Support document subsequently admitted that the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger might show circular imprints from contact with the accessory. Now, the Apple Leather Case item description explicitly states:

Interaction with ‌MagSafe‌ accessories will leave slight imprints (as shown in the last image of the gallery). If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use an ‌iPhone 12‌ | 12 Pro Silicone or Clear Case.

Considering that Apple has gone as far as to directly show how the ‌MagSafe‌ accessories can permanently imprint its cases, it seems highly likely that the company expects many users to experience the issue. Customers should therefore be aware of this behavior ahead of making the purchase.

The Apple Leather Case for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max is now available on the Apple Store in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, Black, and PRODUCT(RED) for $59.

Related Roundups: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
Tags: MagSafe Guide, iPhone 12 cases Guide
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now), iPhone 12 Pro (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
13 minutes ago at 06:02 am
Yup, Apple's way of protecting themselves against the frivolous lawsuit trolls.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
13 minutes ago at 06:02 am
Shocking, leather wears when it's used
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oneteam Avatar
oneteam
8 minutes ago at 06:07 am
I’m returning my MagSafe charger. Too many cons for this charger, cord too short, leaving marks on cases besides I have two other wireless chargers that I can use.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
error Avatar
error
10 minutes ago at 06:06 am
I guess every third party leather case with MagSafe support will see the same kind of imprints after a while.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arcontia Avatar
Arcontia
8 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Well, looks Apple’s Leather Folio Case that’s was introduced with the iPhone X and then available for the Xs and 11 Pro has been definitively killed off.

I guess it was either unpopular or Apple just wanted to push the MagSafe Leather Wallet to take its place - which is a pity because I’m not convinced at this stage it’s better than the old Folio.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Event to Include 13-Inch MacBook Pro, 16-Inch MacBook Pro, and 13-Inch MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Chips [Updated]

Monday November 2, 2020 12:38 pm PST by
Next week's Apple event will see Apple introduce three new Macs with Apple Silicon processors, including a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 13-inch MacBook Air. The updated info on which Macs we can expect to see at the event comes direct from Bloomberg, with sources listed as "people familiar with the matter." Aside from the transition to Apple Silicon chips, the new...
Read Full Article594 comments

Hands-On With Apple's iPhone 12 MagSafe Wallet Attachment

Monday November 2, 2020 2:10 pm PST by
Alongside the MagSafe cases and the MagSafe Charger that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12, there's also a Leather Wallet that has magnets at the back so it can attach right to an iPhone as an add-on accessory. Leather Wallets became available for purchase over the weekend, so we picked one up to see if it's a worthwhile alternative to a traditional wallet. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article414 comments

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 With New Emoji, Control Center Music Recognition, Intercom, Wallpapers and More

Thursday November 5, 2020 9:59 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system updates that were released in September. iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 14.1. The iOS 14.2 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article183 comments

Apple Now Offering iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

Monday November 2, 2020 10:00 am PST by
With pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max scheduled to take place this Friday, Apple today began offering pre-approval for the new iPhone models for iPhone Upgrade Program members. Existing and new ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the ‌iPhone‌ to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones ...
Read Full Article136 comments

First Hands-On With iPhone 12 MagSafe Leather Cases Shared Online

Tuesday November 3, 2020 5:23 am PST by
The first hands-on video and images of Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro leather cases have been shared online by German site Macerkopf. The video and images were reportedly sent to Macerkopf by a reader who obtained a selection of cases early. One case for each of the three device sizes, encompassing the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini, are shown in Black and ...
Read Full Article179 comments

Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

Monday November 2, 2020 9:04 am PST by
Apple today announced a third fall 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with the September and October events that saw the debut of new Apple Watches, iPhones, and other products, the November event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be...
Read Full Article358 comments

Alleged Images of AirPods 3 With 'Pro' Design Shared Online [Updated]

Thursday November 5, 2020 2:20 am PST by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has today shared images from Chinese site 52audio of what appears to be redesigned third-generation AirPods. According to translated text that accompanied the images, the first image supposedly depicts a single "earphone shell" and the "charging cockpit shell." The earbud itself seems to be completely redesigned compared to the first and second-generation AirPods, ...
Read Full Article44 comments

Apple Reportedly Using iPad Parts in the iPhone 12 Pro to Combat Shortages

Thursday November 5, 2020 3:17 am PST by
Amid long waiting times for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro around the world, Apple has reportedly placed large orders for older iPhone models and is reallocating iPad parts to make up for shortages, according to Nikkei Asia Review. Demand for iPhone 12 Pro in particular has been higher than expected, and the issue has reportedly been compounded by supply constraints for specific parts...
Read Full Article66 comments

Apple's Dark Sky Weather App Gains Improved Location Search and Other New Features

Monday November 2, 2020 10:53 am PST by
Apple in March purchased popular iOS weather app Dark Sky, and has begun integrating the Dark Sky features into iOS with the release of iOS 14. The Dark Sky app, priced at $3.99, continues to be available, and today Apple released an update for the app. Dark Sky version 6.8.5 features a new extra large watch complication to be used with watchOS 7, and it includes improved location search...
Read Full Article65 comments

iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Launch in First Quarter of 2021

Wednesday November 4, 2020 6:48 am PST by
Korea's ETNews today reports that LG will supply Apple with Mini-LED displays for new iPad models set to launch in the first quarter of 2021. The report, highlighted by Patently Apple, claims that LG will likely begin mass production of the displays at the end of this year. Mini-LED backlighting provides many of the same benefits as OLED displays, including higher brightness, improved...
Read Full Article138 comments