iPhone 12 Leather Case Product Pages Include Images Demonstrating MagSafe Imprint Wear

Apple's selection of leather cases for all iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are now available on the Apple Store. Amid concern that the MagSafe Charger may damage cases, Apple has directly addressed the issue and included an image on the storefront of how the charger may imprint the case over time.

The final image of every Apple Leather Case on the Apple Store depicts how the appearance of the case may change over time when regularly using the MagSafe Charger or other ‌MagSafe‌ accessories.

After the launch of Apple's silicone cases for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, some users began noticing that the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger quickly left a circular imprint on the case.

An Apple Support document subsequently admitted that the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger might show circular imprints from contact with the accessory. Now, the Apple Leather Case item description explicitly states:

Interaction with ‌MagSafe‌ accessories will leave slight imprints (as shown in the last image of the gallery). If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use an ‌iPhone 12‌ | 12 Pro Silicone or Clear Case.

Considering that Apple has gone as far as to directly show how the ‌MagSafe‌ accessories can permanently imprint its cases, it seems highly likely that the company expects many users to experience the issue. Customers should therefore be aware of this behavior ahead of making the purchase.

The Apple Leather Case for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max is now available on the Apple Store in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, Black, and PRODUCT(RED) for $59.