Guides
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12

Should you get the iPhone 12 Mini or the regular size. We go through the minor differences.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11

Trying to decide on a new iPhone? Find out what's different and the same between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12 and 12 Mini
Pre-Orders Live Now

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-Orders Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
Pre-Order Now

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Cases Buyer's Guide

by

Apple announced the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro this week, and pre-orders opened on Friday, October 16, with shipping dates due to begin on Friday, October 23.

The launch of a new iPhone is always a mad dash with case manufacturers trying to launch their products in time for the first customers. We've collected this list of early ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ cases presently available.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

From the Forums

Our iPhone Accessories forum is buzzing with activity from readers who are trying to pick out the perfect case. We've pulled some interesting recommendations from these threads, which you can explore yourself or ask for more personalized advice.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

The Spine Ultra Hybrid is a no-frills clear design with a low price tag for those looking for something simple.

$11.99 From Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Black

Another no-frills simple black case for the ‌iPhone 12‌ at a reasonable price.

$13.99 From Amazon

Pitaka Air Case

A thin aramid fiber case with a textured surface.

$59.99 From Pitaka

Nillkin CamShield

Somewhat different camera-protecting case posted by ShawnyRHarvey provides a sliding camera cover the ‌iPhone‌.

$15.99 From Amazon

Other Notable Brands

Apple iPhone 12 Silicone Case with MagSafe


Apple's own silicone case for the ‌‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ features a soft-touch finish and fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button and curves of the device without adding heft. It features perfectly aligned port hole cutouts and has built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories, and is of course compatible with Apple's MagSafe charger. The case offers a decent amount of protection, and is available in Plum, Deep Navy, Kumquat, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black, and PRODUCT(RED).

$49.00 From Apple

Speck Presidio2 iPhone 12 Cases


Long-time case manufacturer Speck's Presidio2 line takes in the Presidio2 Armor Cloud, Presidio2 Grip and Presidio2 Pro, and thanks to a partnership with company Microban, each of model features protection against stain and odour-causing bacteria around the sides of each case. Armor Cloud protects against drops up to 16 feet, while the Grip and Pro feature a soft-touch finish. Speck also offers a number of clear cases with design flourishes and impact protection.

$39-$59 from Speck

$39-$59 from Amazon

Survivor Extreme Case


This tough yet relatively slim bumper case from Survivor promises to guard against harsh impacts, scrapes and scratches, dust and dirt, thanks to an ultra-strong base and a four-layer construction that integrates FortiCore shock absorption technology protective against 16-foot drops. Meanwhile a raised bezel ensures screen protection, and microbial and antifungal protection prevents discoloring stains, odors and degradation. Available in Black and Asphalt Black.

$49.99 From Survivor

Totallee Thin iPhone 12 Case


Totallee's typically minimalist offering sits at the extreme end of the ‌‌iPhone 12‌ case market, in that it really is extremely thin indeed. In fact, it's more like a second skin for your device that shields it from scratches and adds grip, but provides very little in the way of drop protection. If your top priority is keeping your ‌‌iPhone 12‌ or ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ slim and sleek, then this is might well be the case for you. Available in green, navy blue, and frosted black and clear colors.

$35 From Totallee

CASETIFY iPhone 12 Case Series


Casetify is this year touting its first-ever antimicrobial cases, layered with the brand's proprietary Defensify coating. Both the Impact and Ultra Impact cases claim to destroy 99% of bacteria and germs on impact with the surface, and despite being just 12mm thin, the Impact offers protection from drops up to 6.6-foot, while the Ulta Impact offers 9.8-foot drop defense. There's also a vegan Leather case that's made of 90% recycled materials, As usual, the big plus with Casetify is that both cases are available in 15+ colorways, thousands of custom prints and personalized finishes, and every case features a flash-absorbing camera ring on the rear.

$55-$65 From Casetify

Tech21 Evo Wallet


Tech21 is offering an ‌iPhone 12‌ case for people who prefer to travel light. Its Evo Wallet cover has a secure magnetic enclosure that features a pocket for two bank cards and includes a handsfree stand for watching video. The case offers drop-protection up to 12-foot, claims microbial protection, and is MagSafe compatible.

$39.95 From Tech21

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series


Otterbox's Symmetry Series combines an inner hard shell that deflects shock and an outer soft slipcover for absorbing impacts, while a raised lip around the edge helps guard the screen against cracks. Besides offering decent overall protection for your ‌‌iPhone 12‌, the case also includes an integrated popgrip that lies flush in the case when not in use and can be easily swapped out if you want to switch up the look.

$59.95 From Otterbox

Nudient iPhone 12 Thin Case V3


Conceived by Scandinavian designer Jesper Ståhl, the Nudient case features a minimalist look with impeccably precise cutouts. The exterior is coated with three layers of rubberized material for better grip, and a suede fabric inner to keep your handset protected from scratchy dust particles. It also has built-in magnets for use with Nudient's own magnetized accessories. The case is available in Sangria Red, Pine Green, Ink Black, Midwinter Blue, Dusty Pink, Clay Beige, and Saffron Yellow.

£25.90 From Nudient

Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier


The Emma Crossbody Bandolier is a classic black leather case and gold-tone details and an open-face design, but its signature feature is the adjustable crossbody shoulder strap for handsfree carrying. Emma includes a hidden snapback credit card compartment on the rear, and is available in 10 understated colors for a chic look.

$95.00 From Bandolier

RhinoShield SolidSuit


Slim yet protective, RhinoShield's SolidSuit case is a one-piece shell with a premium finish on the back. It uses proprietary impact-resistant technology called ShockSpread material, which offers military-grade defense against drops and falls, yet its featherweight design ensures you won't even know it's there. It's available in a range of colors and custom prints, and also plays nice with the company's range of add-on camera lenses.

$29.99 From Rhinoshield

Feel free to add your own picks to the discussion thread.

Related Roundups: iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now), iPhone 12 Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
darkslide29
51 minutes ago at 06:55 pm
Buying something cheap to use for now until the Apple leather MagSafe cases are out next month.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
thejadedmonkey
47 minutes ago at 06:58 pm
are the 3rd party cases compatible with magsafe, or will I need to wait for spigen to release a magsafe version of their tough armor case in order to use magsafe chargers that hold the phone in place?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
yurc
43 minutes ago at 07:02 pm
The case with sliding mechanism camera protection is neat. Reminds me with my older Sony Ericcson circa 2000 (below is Satio)
Especially with iPP triple camera setup.



Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Samsung Mocks Apple for Ditching Power Adapters With iPhone 12 Lineup

Thursday October 15, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Samsung on its social channels is mocking Apple for removing the power adapter from the iPhone 12 lineup and other iPhone models, pointing out the fact that the Samsung Galaxy smartphones continue to ship with a power adapter. "Included with your Galaxy," reads a Samsung Facebook post that features a picture of a power adapter. Apple notably is no longer providing power adapters or...
Read Full Article326 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Orders Already Selling Out With Delivery Times Pushing Into November

Friday October 16, 2020 6:35 am PDT by
Apple today opened pre-orders for the 6.1-inch models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro through its website and the Apple Store app, and estimated delivery times are already slipping into November for select configurations in the United States. Customers ordering a SIM-free/Pacific Blue/128GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro, for example, are already facing an estimated delivery window of...
Read Full Article280 comments

When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Every Time Zone

Thursday October 15, 2020 10:55 am PDT by
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are set to kick off on Friday, October 16 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is a new launch time that Apple adopted as of last year. Apple is planning to make the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously, so we've made a guide to let MacRumors readers know when pre-orders will in their country. Pre-orders...
Read Full Article88 comments

Apple Customers in France Still Get EarPods in the Box With Every New iPhone

Thursday October 15, 2020 2:51 am PDT by
Apple is still including EarPods in the box of every iPhone in France due to legal obligations. According to Apple's regional French online store, every iPhone including the iPhone 12 comes with both a USB-C to Lightning cable and EarPods with a Lightning connector. The inclusion of earphones is likely due to legislation in France that requires all smartphones to include a "handsfree...
Read Full Article115 comments

HomePod Mini Cable is Non-Detachable, Ends With USB-C Connector for Use With Included 20W Power Adapter

Friday October 16, 2020 12:45 pm PDT by
While not detailed in the tech specs, MacRumors can confirm that Apple's new HomePod mini features a non-detachable power cable that ends with a USB-C connector for use with the 20W power adapter included in the box. With the switch to USB-C, the HomePod mini could potentially be powered by a wider range of devices and peripherals, ranging from MacBooks to USB-C battery packs with enough...
Read Full Article260 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Models Have 6GB of RAM, iPhone 12 and 12 Mini Remain at 4GB

Wednesday October 14, 2020 9:47 am PDT by
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the lower-end iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models have 4GB of RAM, according to plist files in the Xcode 12.1 beta viewed by MacRumors. These plist files have accurately revealed the amount of RAM in several generations of iPhones, and for good measure, a seemingly legitimate Geekbench result for the iPhone 12 Pro ...
Read Full Article211 comments

Taiwanese iPhone 12 Pre-Orders Sold Out in 45 Minutes

Thursday October 15, 2020 6:48 am PDT by
Pre-sales for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in Taiwan sold out within just 45 minutes, reports DigiTimes. Market sources report that iPhone 12 and 12 Pro pre-orders from Taiwanese telecoms operators, including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), and Taiwan Mobile, were extremely positive. Pre-orders opened yesterday, and CHT reports that its entire iPhone 12...
Read Full Article81 comments

'Good Morning America' Offers First Hands-on With iPhone 12

Thursday October 15, 2020 3:01 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 event this week was a pre-recorded online production, which meant there was no usual press hands-on time with the new iPhones immediately after. Instead, Apple debuted an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on "Good Morning America," allowing ABC News tech reporter Becky Worley to have some time with the devices. The five-minute segment offers a better idea of what the iPhone 12 in ...
Read Full Article190 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Models Around 20-25% Faster Than iPhone 11 Pro Models in Early Benchmark Results

Thursday October 15, 2020 7:14 am PDT by
Benchmark results for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are beginning to surface on Geekbench, and based on the scores available so far, the new A14 Bionic chip is over 20 percent faster than its A13 predecessor in iPhone 11 Pro models. One result for the iPhone 12 Pro lists a single-core score of 1,597 and a multi-core score of 4,152, which is 26 percent faster than the iPhone 11...
Read Full Article122 comments

Belkin Shares Details on First MagSafe Accessories for iPhone 12

Wednesday October 14, 2020 6:54 am PDT by
Belkin today shared details on its first two accessories that are compatible with Apple's new MagSafe charging system. Both of the devices, a 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and a car vent mount, were briefly shown during the MagSafe portion of Apple's event yesterday. Belkin's BOOST↑CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger includes a flat base with a 5-watt wireless...
Read Full Article105 comments