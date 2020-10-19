Guides
Kuo: iPhone 12 Pro Demand Higher Than Expected

by

TF International Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo released a research note this morning detailing what he's seen with the volume of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders in the first weekend of sales.


Kuo had previously indicated that Apple's estimated shipment allocations for the new iPhone models placed the ‌iPhone 12‌ at the top with 40-45% of inventory allocation (up from 15-20%). However, the strong interest in the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ in pre-orders has caused him to revise that split:

The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ pre-order beat our expectation because of Apple core fans’ initial preference for high-end models, the strong demand in the Chinese market, and the coming peak season demand in the US and Europe.

Due to the demand, Kuo sees the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro Max to both have approximately 30-35% share each of new ‌iPhone‌ shipments in this quarter. Meanwhile, Kuo also downgraded his expectations for the ‌iPhone 12‌ Mini with estimates that it will be responsible for only 10-15% of sales (down from 20-25%). Kuo cites weak demand for the smaller device in the Chinese market.

The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and 12 are very similar devices, though the Pro model has LiDAR, telephoto camera lens and more RAM. More detailed comparison available:

The ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro became eligible for preorder on Friday, October 16th. The ‌iPhone 12‌ Mini and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max preorders kick off on November 6th.

Related Roundups: iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now), iPhone 12 Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Goldfrapp
51 minutes ago at 10:39 pm
It's the same story every year

I've never seen an iPhone launch whose demand was lower than expected
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ghanwani
40 minutes ago at 10:51 pm
This is the forecast that matters more than the one from the Taiwanese carrier. Kuo knows the supply chain better than probably anyone else other than the folks at Apple.

I'm surprised he expects such weak demand for the 12 Mini. I guess people like me are in a minority, so it's a good thing I'm not in the business of designing things that cater to consumer tastes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ilikewhey
39 minutes ago at 10:52 pm
kinda obvious when you jack up the price for 12 by 100 bucks, after matching the storage difference is only 120-150 depending on carrier.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
arn
46 minutes ago at 10:45 pm


It's the same story every year

I've never seen an iPhone launch whose demand was lower than expected

This is specifically about the Pro vs the non-pro. So in this case non-pro demand was lower than expected.

arn
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Nozuka
34 minutes ago at 10:56 pm


kinda obvious when you jack up the price for 12 by 100 bucks, after matching the storage difference is only 120-150 depending on carrier.

The differences between 12 and 12 Pro are much smaller now though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
pioneer9k
29 minutes ago at 11:02 pm
Upgrading from my X, I would miss the telephoto lens for sure. I also appreciate the brighter screen and more RAM and 128gb. Thats why I went with the Pro
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

