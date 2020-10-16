iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple has started accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models through its online storefront and the Apple Store app.

Pre-orders are available in more than 30 countries and regions around the world for the two models that are on sale today. Note that if you want an ‌iPhone 12‌ mini or an ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max, you'll need to wait until November 6 to pre-order.



Priced starting at $799 ($829 from some carriers and SIM-Free) for 64GB storage, the ‌iPhone 12‌ is Apple's second-most affordable iPhone this year, priced at $100 over the upcoming ‌iPhone 12‌ mini. The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ is Apple's higher-end ‌iPhone‌ with upgraded camera technology, and it is priced starting at $999 for 128GB storage.

All of the ‌iPhone‌ models this year feature a new flat-edged design that's similar to the iPad Pro or the ‌iPhone‌ 4, with OLED edge-to-edge displays, Face ID, faster A14 chip technology, and, most notably, 5G connectivity. In the United States, all ‌iPhone 12‌ models support both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, while in other countries, sub-6GHz 5G connectivity is available.



The more affordable ‌iPhone 12‌ features a dual-lens camera setup, while the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ has a triple-lens camera with a LiDAR Scanner that brings some notable new features to the higher-end iPhones like Night mode portraits and enhanced AR capabilities. For a full rundown on the differences between the two models, make sure to check out our guide.



Pre-orders are available in the United States and more than 30 other countries and regions. Those hoping to get a device on launch day should make sure to pre-order right away because we don't know what Apple's available supply looks like. This year's iPhones are launching in October instead of September because of production delays, so supplies could potentially be constrained.

Major U.S. carriers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile are accepting pre-orders for new devices, as are other carriers around the world. Major online retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are also accepting pre-orders today.

New ‌iPhone‌ cases and the MagSafe charger are also available for purchase as of this morning.



In the United States, customers can purchase the new iPhones from the four major carriers using Apple's site or Apple Store app, or choose a SIM-Free version. Purchase options include carrier payment plans, the Apple Upgrade Program, Apple Card Monthly Installments, or paying in full.

Customers who successfully place an order for launch day delivery can expect to begin receiving their devices on Friday, October 23, which is the official release date for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌.