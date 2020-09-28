Billie Eilish Documentary 'The World's A Little Blurry' Launching in Theaters and Apple TV+ in February 2021

Apple in December shelled out $25 million for the rights to a Billie Eilish documentary that follows the 18-year-old singer-songwriter's life after the launch of her debut album in March 2019. Apple today announced a release date for the documentary, which was directed by R.J. Cutler. It's coming out in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021.

Descriptions of the documentary suggest that it will highlight moments between Eilish and her family and provide behind-the-scenes looks at public appearances.

Apple has released several music documentaries in the past, but this is the first that will premiere on ‌Apple TV‌+ instead of Apple Music. Taylor Swift's "The 1989 World Tour (Live)" and Ed Sheeran's "Songwriter" were both made available through ‌Apple Music‌ when they were released.

Eilish's album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" earned her Grammy awards including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and more.