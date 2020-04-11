Top Stories: iOS 14 Leaks, iPhone and 13" MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

While we're still patiently waiting for the new low-cost iPhone SE drop, the rumor mill has continued to churn with new iOS 14 leaks and additional rumors about upcoming products.

Among other news this week was an ongoing issue with Apple sending replacement AirPods earbuds with an unreleased firmware version that prevents pairing with the user's existing earbud, and some new content options to help keep you busy and entertained during quarantine.

iOS 14 Could Offer Home Screen Widgets, Wallpaper Customizations

A leaked build of iOS 14 has revealed that Apple may be planning to introduce home screen widgets on the iPhone and iPad. While a form of widgets already exists in the Today View, accessible by swiping right on the first page of the home screen, this new feature would allow widgets to be moved around freely like app icons.

Concept by Parker Ortolani

Leaker Claims New 13-inch MacBook Pro Coming as Soon as Next Month

Apple plans to refresh the 13-inch MacBook Pro in May, according to Jon Prosser, host of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech.



Prosser says there is a strong possibility that a larger 14-inch display could be one of the new features, following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year.

The refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature Apple's more reliable scissor-switch Magic Keyboard.

Analyst Expects Apple to Launch New iPhone SE in Mid-April, 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 in October

Apple's development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Jeff Pu.



Pu expects the iPhone SE to drop around the middle of this month, but the main fall lineup could once again see some split release dates as we've seen a few times in recent years. He believes that the expected 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models will be available in September, but that the highest-end 6.7-inch model might not be ready to launch until October.

Apple Sending Replacement AirPods With Unreleased Firmware, Rendering Them Unusable

Over the last few weeks, customers who require a replacement AirPod from Apple have in some cases been receiving an AirPod running firmware version 2D3, which is not a version of the AirPods firmware that has been publicly released.



Due to this issue, affected customers are unable to pair the new AirPod with the existing AirPod, leaving the pair of AirPods unable to be used together.

Six iPad and iPhone Apps and Games to Keep You Entertained at Home

If you're stuck at home and are looking for things to do, our latest YouTube video has some suggestions for various apps and games that we've found fun during our quarantine period.



We're highlighting podcast apps, a few games, and a couple of other options that will hopefully help keep you or your family members entertained this week. Some of these are for iPhone and iPad, while some are ‌iPad‌ only.

Apple has also made some of its Apple TV+ content available free of charge, and it's been ramping up educational content for kids and adults alike.

2020 iPad Pro Confirmed to Lack a U1 Ultra Wideband Chip

Last week, we laid out evidence suggesting that 2020 iPad Pro models do not contain a U1 Ultra Wideband chip, including the lack of any mention of the chip in tech specs or Apple's press materials, the absence of software support for U1 features, and more.



Daring Fireball's John Gruber has since followed up on the situation, and he has "confirmed with a little birdie who would certainly know the answer" that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models indeed do not have a U1 chip.

