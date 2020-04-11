MacRumors
FaceTime

Everything you might want to know about FaceTime.

A12Z vs A12X

Apple in March 2020 introduced new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with A12Z processors. Here's how it compares to the A12X.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 people at once.

How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone
How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse
iOS 13 Battery Tips
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2020
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
Top Stories: iOS 14 Leaks, iPhone and 13" MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 11, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff

While we're still patiently waiting for the new low-cost iPhone SE drop, the rumor mill has continued to churn with new iOS 14 leaks and additional rumors about upcoming products.

Among other news this week was an ongoing issue with Apple sending replacement AirPods earbuds with an unreleased firmware version that prevents pairing with the user's existing earbud, and some new content options to help keep you busy and entertained during quarantine.

Check out our roundup below and the video above for details on these stories and more!

iOS 14 Could Offer Home Screen Widgets, Wallpaper Customizations

A leaked build of iOS 14 has revealed that Apple may be planning to introduce home screen widgets on the iPhone and iPad. While a form of widgets already exists in the Today View, accessible by swiping right on the first page of the home screen, this new feature would allow widgets to be moved around freely like app icons.

Concept by Parker Ortolani

iOS 14 also might allow users to select dark, dim, blurred, and normal versions of a wallpaper, and interact with select content and experiences in third-party apps without installing the apps.

Leaker Claims New 13-inch MacBook Pro Coming as Soon as Next Month

Apple plans to refresh the 13-inch MacBook Pro in May, according to Jon Prosser, host of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech.


Prosser says there is a strong possibility that a larger 14-inch display could be one of the new features, following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year.

The refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature Apple's more reliable scissor-switch Magic Keyboard.

Analyst Expects Apple to Launch New iPhone SE in Mid-April, 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 in October

Apple's development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Jeff Pu.


Pu expects the iPhone SE to drop around the middle of this month, but the main fall lineup could once again see some split release dates as we've seen a few times in recent years. He believes that the expected 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models will be available in September, but that the highest-end 6.7-inch model might not be ready to launch until October.

Apple Sending Replacement AirPods With Unreleased Firmware, Rendering Them Unusable

Over the last few weeks, customers who require a replacement AirPod from Apple have in some cases been receiving an AirPod running firmware version 2D3, which is not a version of the AirPods firmware that has been publicly released.


Due to this issue, affected customers are unable to pair the new AirPod with the existing AirPod, leaving the pair of AirPods unable to be used together.

Six iPad and iPhone Apps and Games to Keep You Entertained at Home

If you're stuck at home and are looking for things to do, our latest YouTube video has some suggestions for various apps and games that we've found fun during our quarantine period.


We're highlighting podcast apps, a few games, and a couple of other options that will hopefully help keep you or your family members entertained this week. Some of these are for iPhone and iPad, while some are ‌iPad‌ only.

Apple has also made some of its Apple TV+ content available free of charge, and it's been ramping up educational content for kids and adults alike.

2020 iPad Pro Confirmed to Lack a U1 Ultra Wideband Chip

Last week, we laid out evidence suggesting that 2020 iPad Pro models do not contain a U1 Ultra Wideband chip, including the lack of any mention of the chip in tech specs or Apple's press materials, the absence of software support for U1 features, and more.


Daring Fireball's John Gruber has since followed up on the situation, and he has "confirmed with a little birdie who would certainly know the answer" that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models indeed do not have a U1 chip.

Top Stories

LG Begins Rolling Out 2020 NanoCell TVs With AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, Pricing Starts at $599

Thursday April 9, 2020 7:32 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
LG today announced pricing and availability for its 2020 NanoCell TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support in the United States. The first 4K models are rolling out now, with pricing starting at $599 for a 55-inch model. The entire 4K lineup will be released by September, including up to an 86-inch model for $3,299. 8K models will also be rolling out in May and June, including 65-inch and...
Read Full Article121 comments

Apple Sending Replacement AirPods With Unreleased Firmware, Rendering Them Unusable

Wednesday April 8, 2020 9:23 am PDT by Juli Clover
Customers who require a replacement AirPod from Apple have in some cases been receiving an AirPod running 2D3 firmware, which is not a version of the AirPods firmware that's been publicly released. As described on the MacRumors forum and Reddit (via iMore), customers who get an AirPod with the 2D3 firmware are unable to pair it with the existing unreplaced AirPod, leaving the AirPods unable...
Read Full Article92 comments

Facebook Launches 'Tuned' Messaging App for Couples

Wednesday April 8, 2020 4:50 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Facebook has quietly released Tuned, a new messaging app designed to provide a "private space" for couples to connect, reports The Information. Designed by NPE, an experimental group within the company that was established last year, the app encourages couples to share messages, notes, cards, voice memos, photos and Spotify songs with each other, thereby creating a "digital scrapbook" of...
Read Full Article80 comments

Apple Makes Several Apple TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time

Friday April 10, 2020 1:55 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
With stay-at-home orders widely in place, Apple has made several of its original Apple TV+ series and movies free for anyone to watch for a limited time (via TVLine). In the US and many other countries, the content listed below can be streamed for free online via Apple.co/FreeForEveryone or through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs,...
Read Full Article43 comments

2020 iPad Pro Confirmed to Lack a U1 Ultra Wideband Chip

Tuesday April 7, 2020 7:52 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Last week, we laid out evidence suggesting that the just-released iPad Pro models do not contain a U1 Ultra Wideband chip, including the lack of any mention of the chip in tech specs or Apple's press materials, the absence of software support for U1 features, and more. Most tellingly, iFixit was unable to find the chip or related antennas in the device. Daring Fireball's John Gruber has follo...
Read Full Article107 comments

Analyst Expects Apple to Launch New iPhone SE in Mid-April, 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 in October

Friday April 10, 2020 8:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said he believes that the current "EVT" or...
Read Full Article83 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1 With Fix for FaceTime Bug

Tuesday April 7, 2020 10:06 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1, minor updates that come two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, major updates that introduced iCloud Folder Sharing, a new Mail toolbar, trackpad support for the iPad, and more. The iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General...
Read Full Article117 comments

HBO GO and HBO NOW Will No Longer Be Available on 2nd and 3rd Gen Apple TVs Starting April 30

Wednesday April 8, 2020 7:05 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
HBO today announced that its HBO GO and HBO NOW streaming services will no longer be available on second-generation and third-generation Apple TV models starting April 30, 2020. In a support document on its website, HBO says this change is being made "in order to provide the best streaming experience":In order to provide the best streaming experience, we need to make some changes to our...
Read Full Article110 comments

Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.1 With FaceTime Bug Fix

Wednesday April 8, 2020 1:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.1, the seventh update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.1 comes two weeks after the release of watchOS 6.2, which brought a in-app purchases to the watchOS App Store. watchOS 6.2.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software...
Read Full Article28 comments

Apple and Google Partner on Opt-In COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology to Be Added to iPhone and Android Smartphones

Friday April 10, 2020 10:07 am PDT by Juli Clover

Friday April 10, 2020 10:07 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple and Google today announced a joint effort that will see them using Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world. Apple says that user privacy and security will be central to the design of the project. Participation will be opt-in, and privacy, transparency, and consent are "of the utmost importance of this...
Read Full Article215 comments
