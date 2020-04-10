Analyst Expects Apple to Launch New iPhone SE in Mid-April, 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 in October

Apple's development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Jeff Pu.



In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said he believes that the current "EVT" or "Engineering Verification Test" stage of iPhone 12 development may have been extended by two weeks to late April for the 5.4-inch model and 6.1-inch models, and to mid-May for the 6.7-inch model.

As a result, Pu currently expects the 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models to be available in September, followed by the 6.7-inch model in October. This two-phase rollout would be similar to 2018, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were released in September, followed by the iPhone XR in October. And in 2017, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launched in September, followed by the iPhone X in November.

Pu also believes that Apple's widely rumored iPhone SE successor will launch in mid-April, suggesting that the device could be announced as early as next week. The new iPhone SE is expected to be an upgraded version of the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID home button, A13 chip, 3GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.