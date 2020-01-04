Apple Shares Close-Up Footage of Fire and Ice Shot on iPhone 11 Pro

Saturday January 4, 2020 9:04 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today shared a new video on its YouTube channel, titled Experiments IV: Fire & Ice.

Shot on the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple says the 90-second video captures "incredible footage of elements at their most extreme."

Apple has also shared a companion behind the scenes video.



Watch other Shot on iPhone videos here.

