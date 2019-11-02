Top Stories: AirPods Pro, Apple TV+, AirTags, Mac Pro, and More

We're still waiting for the Mac Pro that's been promised in 2019 and updated iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models that may or may not come before the end of the year, so there's still lots to look forward to. Read on for all of the details on this week's debuts and what's still in Apple's pipeline.
Apple Releases AirPods Pro
Apple this week treated us with all-new AirPods Pro with several improvements over regular AirPods, including active noise cancellation, IPX4-rated water and sweat resistance, and improved sound quality. Be sure to read our AirPods vs. AirPods Pro feature comparison and check out our hands-on video!
AirPods Pro sport an in-ear design with three sizes of silicone ear tips, complete with a vent system for improved comfort. A new Ear Tip Fit Test feature located in Settings > Bluetooth on an iPhone or iPad can help determine which size ear tips are best for you.
AirPods Pro are priced at $249 with a wireless charging case and have been available to order since October 30. Apple Store pickup is also available. For more details, read our in-depth AirPods Pro roundup.
Hands-On With the New Apple TV+ Streaming Service
Apple's new Apple TV+ streaming service has finally launched, and we went hands-on to get an idea of what it's like. Apple TV+ is available across a host of platforms, and while the catalog is still awfully light, Apple is offering a number of ways to try out the service at little or no cost.
Everybody gets a free one-week trial, while customers who have purchased a new Apple devices since September 10 get an entire year's worth of free Apple TV+. Students with Apple Music subscriptions also get free access, while those who need to pay can opt for a $4.99 monthly subscription or a $49.99 annual plan.
iOS 13.2 is Out With New Emoji, Deep Fusion for iPhone 11, Siri Privacy Options, and More
Apple this week released iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 for the iPhone and iPad, respectively, with several new features like new emoji, Deep Fusion image processing for the iPhone 11 lineup, new Siri privacy options, AirPods Pro support, and more.
iOS 13.2 led to a few leaks this week, including a potential "AirTags" name for Apple's rumored Tile-like item trackers as well as Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11 lineup.
Other software updates released this week include macOS Catalina 10.15.1, watchOS 6.1, tvOS 13.2, and a revised 13.2.1 update for the HomePod that hopefully shouldn't brick the speaker anymore.
Apple's Rumored Tile-Like Item Trackers May Be Named 'AirTags'
This week, based on an iOS 13.2 code discovery, we learned that Apple may be planning to call its rumored Tile-like item trackers "AirTags."
MacRumors then came across some potential signs of Apple acquiring the rights to the "AirTag" trademark from a Russian company, followed by a report claiming the mark was indeed sold to Apple.
AirTags will be closely integrated with the Find My app on iOS 13. MacRumors obtained additional screenshots of what the new "Items" tab will look like in the app. It's unclear when Apple plans to introduce the tags.
For more details, read everything we know about the AirTags so far.
New Mac Pro Receives FCC Approval Ahead of Launch
Apple's new Mac Pro received FCC approval this week ahead of its release later this year. Apple's website still says the new Mac Pro is "coming this fall," but this may signal an imminent release.
The new Mac Pro will start at $5,999 in the United States with an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of ECC RAM, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and 256GB of SSD storage. Apple will also be selling the 32-inch Pro Display XDR with 6K resolution for $4,999, with an optional stand to be available for $999.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Touch Bar Layout Confirmed
An image uncovered in macOS Catalina 10.15.1 has revealed that the Touch Bar and Touch ID will likely be separated on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, lending credence to an earlier rumor that the Esc key will also be a separate, physical key again.
It's unclear if the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be released in 2019 or 2020, but a supply chain report has claimed that Apple will begin to receive volume shipments of the notebook in the fourth quarter of this year, possibly to sidestep a proposed 15% tariff on additional Chinese imports that is slated to go into effect December 15.
