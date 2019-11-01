Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple TV+ Streaming Service Launches With 'Dickinson,' 'For All Mankind,' 'See' and More
Priced at $4.99 per month for up to six family members, Apple TV+ provides unlimited access to original Apple-created TV shows and movies. Apple is also bundling a year of free service with any recent (since Sept 10th) purchase of am iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac. Apple has posted instructions on how to start your free subscription:
1. Turn on your new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, or Mac and sign in with your Apple ID.Apple TV+ is available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world at launch. Apple TV+ content is subtitled and/or dubbed in close to 40 languages, plus there are closed captions and audio descriptions in eight languages.
2. Open the Apple TV app on November 1 or later. Make sure your eligible device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.
3. The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not, scroll down in Watch Now until the offer appears.
4. Tap "Enjoy 1 Year Free." You might be asked to enter your Apple ID password, confirm your billing information, or add a valid payment method. You will not be charged during the 1 year free trial.
TV shows that are available at launch include "See," "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Helpsters," "Snoopy in Space," "Ghostwriter," and Oprah Winfrey's Book Club. "The Elephant Queen," a documentary, is also available.
Apple plans to add additional shows to Apple TV+ each month such as "Servant," "Truth Be Told," and "Little America." A full list of Apple's TV shows and movies can be found in our guide.
Apple TV+ content can be watched both online or offline, and there are no ads. Most of the TV shows launching today will premiere with three episodes, with additional episodes to roll out each wee.
If you've purchased an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac after September 10, you can get a year's subscription to Apple TV+ for free. A free subscription can be activated in the Apple TV app at launch.
iOS 12.3, tvOS 13.2, and macOS Catalina are required for Apple TV+ on iPhone/iPad, Apple TV, and Macs, respectively, but content can be watched on any device by going to tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome, and Firefox.
For more on Apple TV+, make sure to check out our Apple TV+ guide. Discuss shows in our new Apple TV+ forum.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
EDIT: I watched 2 eps of Morning Wars + For All Mankind. It’s a teaser before you sign up.
[ Read All Comments ]