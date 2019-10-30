Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Releases Updated 13.2.1 Software for HomePod After 13.2 Update Bricked Some Devices
Multiple users complained that the update rendered their HomePods nonfunctional, locking it into a boot loop, especially after resetting the device or removing it from the Home setup after installing the update.
Apple pulled the 13.2 software after a few hours, and warned customers against resetting their HomePods or removing them from the Home app.
The new 13.2.1 version of the software presumably does not feature the same bricking issue, and its release notes are the same as the 13.2 update:
iOS 13.2.1 provides support for new HomePod features:The new HomePod software will be installed automatically on the HomePod, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how to.
- The ability for HomePod to recognize the voices of different family members to provide a personalized experience
- Handoff music, podcasts, or phone calls by bringing your iPhone close to HomePod
- Add music to your HomeKit scenes
- Play relaxing high-quality soundtracks with Ambient Sounds
- Set sleep timers to fall asleep to music or Ambient Sounds
Customers who did install the 13.2 update and ended up with a bricked HomePod will need to contact Apple for a replacement unit.
Update: Updated and restarted. All systems go!
How many did it brick?
Enough that they pulled the update, fixed the issue, and now re-released it.
