Apple Releases Updated 13.2.1 Software for HomePod After 13.2 Update Bricked Some Devices

Wednesday October 30, 2019 3:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new 13.2.1 software update for the HomePod, which comes a few days after the 13.2 update. Shortly after Apple's 13.2 ‌HomePod‌ software was released, complaints of bricked devices surfaced.

Multiple users complained that the update rendered their HomePods nonfunctional, locking it into a boot loop, especially after resetting the device or removing it from the Home setup after installing the update.


Apple pulled the 13.2 software after a few hours, and warned customers against resetting their HomePods or removing them from the Home app.

The new 13.2.1 version of the software presumably does not feature the same bricking issue, and its release notes are the same as the 13.2 update:
iOS 13.2.1 provides support for new ‌‌HomePod‌‌ features:

- The ability for ‌‌HomePod‌‌ to recognize the voices of different family members to provide a personalized experience
- Handoff music, podcasts, or phone calls by bringing your iPhone close to ‌‌HomePod‌‌
- Add music to your ‌HomeKit‌ scenes
- Play relaxing high-quality soundtracks with Ambient Sounds
- Set sleep timers to fall asleep to music or Ambient Sounds
The new ‌‌HomePod‌‌ software will be installed automatically on the ‌‌HomePod‌‌, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how to.

Customers who did install the 13.2 update and ended up with a bricked ‌HomePod‌ will need to contact Apple for a replacement unit.

Avatar
mnsportsgeek
21 minutes ago at 03:26 pm
I’m going in. Wish me luck.

Update: Updated and restarted. All systems go!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
nt5672
6 minutes ago at 03:41 pm
Notice how there was no mention in the release notes of the real reason for the release. This sums up Apple in more ways than one.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
sw1tcher
22 minutes ago at 03:26 pm
Who's going to be the guinea pig?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
waquzy
21 minutes ago at 03:26 pm
Pretty quick, not bad, not bad at all Apple. Now, how about free AirPods Pro for those who bricked their HomePod(s). ;)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
turbineseaplane
12 minutes ago at 03:35 pm


How many did it brick?


Enough that they pulled the update, fixed the issue, and now re-released it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
penajmz
6 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
Anybody has any idea how to fix the non working handoff feature?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BF1M
6 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
After updating, mine is now shaking and jumping like the toaster in Ghostbusters II. Be careful.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
squizzler
4 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
Mine bricked. Been asked to send it back to Apple. Would be quicker and easier just to give me a replacement.
Rating: 1 Votes

