New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

New Mac Pro Receives FCC Approval Ahead of Launch

Wednesday October 30, 2019 6:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new Mac Pro has received FCC approval today ahead of its release later this year. Apple's website still says the new ‌Mac Pro‌ is "coming this fall," but FCC approval could signal an imminent announcement.


The all-new ‌‌Mac Pro‌‌ is a powerhouse, with up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory. The computer also has eight PCIe expansion slots for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability.

A new design includes a stainless steel frame with smooth handles and an aluminum housing that lifts off for 360-degree access to the entire system. The housing also has a unique lattice pattern to maximize airflow and quiet operation.


The new ‌‌Mac Pro‌‌ will start at $5,999 in the United States with an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of ECC RAM, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, and 256GB of SSD storage. Apple will also be selling the 32-inch Pro Display XDR with 6K resolution for $4,999, with an optional stand to be available for $999.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Tag: FCC
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
[ 18 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
uller6
25 minutes ago at 06:08 am
Any day now!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
24 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Nice. The machine pros asked for, and got (finally). Yeah it’s more expensive, but much better and more expandable than the $4,000 8-core Apple currently sells.

Pros who use the 2019 Mac Pro to generate revenue will be able to afford the extra $50/month.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Bboble
9 minutes ago at 06:24 am
If you're not a Pro, spouse approval sold separately.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Macpro2019
5 minutes ago at 06:27 am
I'm ready!!!!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]