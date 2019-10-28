New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

AirPods Pro Launching on October 30 for $249

Monday October 28, 2019 9:05 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today announced that it is releasing new AirPods Pro earbuds on October 30. As rumored, updated new accessory features an all new-design with an AirPods-style shape and rubber ear tips to support active noise cancellation technology, along with a $249 price point.

AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world. The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we’re taking the magic even further,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The new in-ear ‌AirPods Pro‌ sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the ‌AirPods‌ family.”
The ‌AirPods Pro‌ can be ordered immediately from Apple.com and the Apple Store app and will be arriving to customers and Apple retail locations on Wednesday, October 30.

More details to follow...

[ 9 comments ]