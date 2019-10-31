New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Said to Receive 16-Inch MacBook Pro Shipments This Quarter, Launch Timing Remains Unclear

Thursday October 31, 2019 6:34 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
While it is unclear if the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch in 2019 or 2020, the latest report from DigiTimes claims that Apple will begin receiving volume shipments of the notebook in the fourth quarter of this year. Taiwan-based manufacturer Quanta Computer is said to be the key supplier.

The report reiterates that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will have an ultra-thin-bezel design, suggesting the overall size of the notebook might be similar to the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro despite having a larger display.

16-inch MacBook Pro concept by MacRumors

Apple receiving volume shipments of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter does not necessarily mean the notebook will launch in the fourth quarter. Apple may simply be planning to stockpile the 16-inch MacBook Pro ahead of the U.S. government's proposed 15 percent import tariff on an additional round of Chinese goods, including notebooks, slated to take effect December 15.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo originally said the 16-inch MacBook Pro would launch in the fourth quarter of 2019 with an all-new design, including a scissor switch keyboard. As of late, however, Kuo has more vaguely stated that a "new MacBook model" with a scissor keyboard will launch in mid 2020. It's unclear if the "new MacBook model" that Kuo has referred to more recently is the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Multiple images corresponding to a 16-inch MacBook Pro have been found in macOS Catalina in recent weeks, including one that reveals that Touch ID will likely be separated from the Touch Bar on the notebook.


The leaked Touch Bar design lends credence to the Esc key also being a separate, physical key again, as can be seen when zooming in to the previously leaked 16-inch MacBook Pro icon.


MacRumors has confirmed the location of the Touch Bar image in macOS Catalina. The filename includes "Device16."


DigiTimes previously said the 16-inch MacBook Pro would launch by the end of October, and today is the final day of the month. The site does not have the best track record when it comes to the timing of new Apple products, but its connections within Apple's supply chain are occasionally accurate.

Avatar
NJRonbo
22 minutes ago at 06:35 am
This is an interesting twist.

I'm still staying tuned daily around noon EST for a possible release

Remember, we still have a Mac Pro and Air Tracker launch. We are not done with end-of-year announcements yet.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Aldaris
20 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Why stockpile? Get them out and not have to pay to store them... c’mon supply line genius...

yeah I really don’t think that they are stockpiling. Here’s hoping for a ‘pro’ press release.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jlocker
22 minutes ago at 06:36 am
Nice!!!!!!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cibonak
21 minutes ago at 06:36 am
Instant buy for me!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
wwooden
10 minutes ago at 06:48 am
Macbook Pro Pro

But on a serious note: it looks like the recess for the keyboard is deeper, from inspecting the shadows shown in the image. Hopefully that means the travel is great, because of the scissor keys.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
9 minutes ago at 06:48 am
I’m not in the market for it, but I just want the damn thing to be released already lmao. About to be November 1st and we have no extra details on the Mac Pro or Pro XDR Display and no idea when this 16” MBP will launch :(
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mango316
5 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Oh my! When will this rMBP 16” roller coaster end? I’m dizzy already.... O_O
Rating: 1 Votes

