Apple TV+ Launches With New $49.99 Annual Subscription Option, Save $10 Per Year

In the United States, the $49.99 annual subscription provides a savings of $9.89 per year compared to a $4.99 per month subscription, which totals $59.88 in a year. In other words, the annual subscription effectively provides 12 months of Apple TV+ access for the price of 10 months for paying upfront.
To switch to the annual subscription plan on an iOS device, open the TV app, tap on your profile in the top-right corner, tap on Manage Subscriptions, tap on Apple TV+, and select the one-year option. Those with a free one-year trial will not be billed until expiration of that trial on October 31, 2020 or later.
Apple TV+ launched today and here is everything to know.