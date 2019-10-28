New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Images of New Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Found in iOS 13.2

Monday October 28, 2019 10:53 am PDT by Juli Clover and Steve Moser
Apple is working on new Smart Battery Cases designed for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro according to assets found by MacRumors in the latest version of iOS 13.

There are three different model numbers for the battery cases, and each battery case image found by MacRumors has a slightly different look, indicating Apple will release separate Smart Battery Cases for ‌iPhone 11‌, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.


Design wise, the battery cases are similar to the cases created for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, but with a larger square-shaped camera cutout to accommodate the new dual and triple-lens camera design.

There's no word on when Apple plans to release new battery cases for its latest iPhones, but last year, Apple launched battery cases designed for the ‌iPhone XS‌, ‌iPhone XS‌ Max, and iPhone XR January following the September/October debut of the devices.

The appearance of battery case images in the iOS 13.2 beta suggests this year's release could perhaps come earlier, maybe even before the end of the year.

Avatar
TrulsZK
1 hour ago at 10:58 am
I’m waiting for one and going to order one as soon as they become available.
Currently I’m using a modified Xs Max battery case with my iPhone 11 Pro Max, had to cutout camera, volume, and sleep button.

And yes it works perfectly fine with the software etc



Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Razeus
1 hour ago at 10:54 am
I can't wait to have all week battery life on my 11 Pro Max!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
gsmornot
24 minutes ago at 11:39 am


I’m waiting for one and going to order one as soon as they become available.
Currently I’m using a modified Xs Max battery case with my iPhone 11 Pro Max, had to cutout camera, volume, and sleep button.

And yes it works perfectly fine with the software etc


I thought about modifying my case since the market is flooded with people selling them and its a close fit. What I didn't think about is using kindergarten sissors to do the work, that's so funny but hey it works obviously. Ha.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Glockworkorange
51 minutes ago at 11:12 am
I bet these are released this week, along with the AirTags and 16 in MacBook Pro.

Since the 11 Pro models have so much battery life, I have to imagine only a smallish segment will truly need these.

By the way---I have the "Smart" battery case for the XS Max. I put smart in quotes, because it's not really that smart.

You just put it on and it charges until it dies, like an external battery pack.

What would be better is an option to leave the case on without charging and then only charge if needed.

I'd use my 24-7 with that feature.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
50 minutes ago at 11:14 am


List of upcoming hardware leaked by iOS and macOS:

* AirTag
* Apple TV with A12 processor
* iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases
* 16-inch MacBook Pro

yes, this is the Christmas week from Apple
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jd3774life
1 hour ago at 10:56 am
This is the first time that I don't actually need to use battery packs... finally
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tobefirst
50 minutes ago at 11:13 am


I’m waiting for one and going to order one as soon as they become available.
Currently I’m using a modified Xs Max battery case with my iPhone 11 Pro Max, had to cutout camera, volume, and sleep button.

And yes it works perfectly fine with the software etc


Jesus, man! ?
Rating: 1 Votes

