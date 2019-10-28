Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Images of New Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Found in iOS 13.2
There are three different model numbers for the battery cases, and each battery case image found by MacRumors has a slightly different look, indicating Apple will release separate Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.
Design wise, the battery cases are similar to the cases created for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, but with a larger square-shaped camera cutout to accommodate the new dual and triple-lens camera design.
There's no word on when Apple plans to release new battery cases for its latest iPhones, but last year, Apple launched battery cases designed for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR January following the September/October debut of the devices.
The appearance of battery case images in the iOS 13.2 beta suggests this year's release could perhaps come earlier, maybe even before the end of the year.
Currently I’m using a modified Xs Max battery case with my iPhone 11 Pro Max, had to cutout camera, volume, and sleep button.
And yes it works perfectly fine with the software etc
I thought about modifying my case since the market is flooded with people selling them and its a close fit. What I didn't think about is using kindergarten sissors to do the work, that's so funny but hey it works obviously. Ha.
I’m waiting for one and going to order one as soon as they become available.
Since the 11 Pro models have so much battery life, I have to imagine only a smallish segment will truly need these.
By the way---I have the "Smart" battery case for the XS Max. I put smart in quotes, because it's not really that smart.
You just put it on and it charges until it dies, like an external battery pack.
What would be better is an option to leave the case on without charging and then only charge if needed.
I'd use my 24-7 with that feature.
yes, this is the Christmas week from Apple
List of upcoming hardware leaked by iOS and macOS:
* AirTag
* Apple TV with A12 processor
* iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases
* 16-inch MacBook Pro
Jesus, man! ?
