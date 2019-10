Images of New Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Found in iOS 13.2

Apple is working on new Smart Battery Cases designed for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro according to assets found by MacRumors in the latest version of iOS 13 There are three different model numbers for the battery cases, and each battery case image found by MacRumors has a slightly different look, indicating Apple will release separate Smart Battery Cases for ‌iPhone 11‌, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.Design wise, the battery cases are similar to the cases created for the iPhone XS , XS Max, and XR, but with a larger square-shaped camera cutout to accommodate the new dual and triple-lens camera design.There's no word on when Apple plans to release new battery cases for its latest iPhones, but last year, Apple launched battery cases designed for the ‌iPhone XS‌, ‌iPhone XS‌ Max, and iPhone XR January following the September/October debut of the devices.The appearance of battery case images in the iOS 13.2 beta suggests this year's release could perhaps come earlier, maybe even before the end of the year.