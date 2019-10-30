Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Report: Apple to Use Qualcomm's X55 5G Modem in All Three 2020 iPhones
Apple is expected to launch three iPhones next year in 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch sizes. According to Nikkei Asian Review, all three will carry the 5G modem chip designed by Qualcomm called the X55.
All three of the new iPhones will carry the most advanced 5G modem chip, known as X55 that is designed by U.S. mobile chip developer Qualcomm, four people familiar with the plan told Nikkei. The chip, which enables much faster downloads, faces such an increase in demand that there could be supply constraints, one person added.The X55 chip offers 7Gb/s peak download speeds and 3Gb/s upload speeds, though these numbers are theoretical maximums and actual speeds will depend on carrier network. The chip is Qualcomm's first 5G chip that supports all major frequency bands, operation modes, and network deployments.
The X55 is also more power efficient than Qualcomm's X50 chip, which means it will draw less energy and will have less of an impact on battery life when connected to a 5G network.
Apple was originally planning to use Intel chips in its 2020 5G iPhones, but Intel is out of the smartphone chip business and Apple has no choice but to use Qualcomm's modem chips.
Apple aims to ship 80 million 5G-capable iPhones next year, claims the report. Apple typically ships between 75 and 80 million new iPhones each year, and it plans to close in on similar targets in 2020 and exploit 5G as a key sales driver, according to Nikkei.
"It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target," one of the people familiar with the company's thinking said.In July, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will offer 5G in all three of its new flagship iPhone models to better compete with lower-cost Android smartphones that will support 5G.
Apple's embrace of 5G is expected to push carriers such as AT&T and Verizon to accelerate their investment in the rollout of 5G infrastructure and catch up with China's rapidly accelerating 5G capabilities.
By 2025, London-based GSMA estimates that China will have 600 million 5G subscribers, or about 40 percent of the global total, notes Nikkei, citing a Financial Times report.
Today's report also corroborates previous rumors that Apple will switch to a 5-nanometer fabrication process for its A14 processor next year. Apple has used a 7nm process since the A12 Bionic chip debuted in 2018, and TSMC has been Apple's exclusive supplier.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
6.7-inch makes it seem like they are getting rid of the notch. Unless they are going to keep the notch and make the device taller or wider.
Huh? Getting rid of the notch doesn't get you bigger diagonal screen.
Apple was originally planning to use Intel chips in its 2020 5G iPhones, but Intel is out of the smartphone chip business and Apple has no choice but to use Qualcomm's modem chips.Or perhaps build their own 5G modem, after all that’s why they bought Intel’s modem division.
...
Apple ships about 70M handsets in the September to December quarter each year. So this estimate is suggesting Apple will ONLY sell 5G models during that quarter.
I’m going to sound like a tin foil hat person by asking this, but: are all these 5G health risks I’m reading about really unknown or is that just paranoia?
...
Why can't Apple offer standard screen sizes that cater to all?
I think 5.0, 5.5 and 6.5-inch with a notchless 18:9 aspect ratio should suffice, even if the bezels are a bit thicker like that of an iPad Pro.
Wow - Looney Tunes out in force early today, three of just the first six are crackers.
Is it not most likely that Apple will continue with their winning formula with a 'premium' handset in choice of a smaller or larger format, accompanied by a 'standard' handset in a medium sized format to please the maximum number of prospective customers?
Is it not most likely that they will include a 5G modem in all of their 2020 phones to benefit from an emerging global network standard & encourage reluctant upgraders with an important new feature? 5G is a big deal - maybe not to you personally, maybe not yet or ever, but it's the new & shiny and it will make many people spend money if they're encouraged to do so. See also: competitive advantage handed to others if they don't do it ...
Do you not think that they're trying to eliminate the notch, but that including an amazing array of high-spec tiny components into the smallest possible reliable package (with a decent battery as well) is quite challenging?
[ Read All Comments ]