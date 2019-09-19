Apple Shares New Trailer for Upcoming TV Show 'Dickinson' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld's Original Song 'Afterlife'

The show will be one of the first available when Apple TV+ launches this fall, and the new trailer features "Afterlife," a new song Hailee Steinfeld wrote for the show and released today.
Apple previously released a teaser trailer for "Dickinson," but today's version is much longer and gives more insight into the show, which appears to be a drama with comedic elements.
"Dickinson" was one of Apple's first shows, with the company picking it up back in May 2018. Steinfeld, the show's star, is known for her roles in "True Grit," "Pitch Perfect 2," "Pitch Perfect 3," "Ender's Game," and coming of age film "Edge of Seventeen."
The series will also star Jane Krakowski ("30 Rock") as Dickinson's mother, Toby Huss ("Halt and Catch Fire") as Dickinson's father, and Anna Baryshnikov ("Manchester by the Sea") as Dickinson's sister.
"Dickinson" will be available when Apple TV+ launches on November 1. Apple TV+ will be priced at $4.99 per month and it will come with a one week free trial.