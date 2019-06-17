New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Kuo on 2020 iPhones: 5.4-Inch and 6.7-Inch Models With 5G, 6.1-Inch Model With LTE, All With OLED Displays

Monday June 17, 2019 6:13 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release three new iPhones in the second half of 2020, including high-end 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models with OLED displays and a lower-end 6.1-inch model with an OLED display, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Those display sizes line up with a DigiTimes report from a few months ago.


In a research note shared with Chinese media outlets today, Kuo said the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models will support 5G, while the 6.1-inch model will support up to LTE. Qualcomm is still expected to be Apple's primary supplier of 5G modems, complemented by Samsung, with RF power amplifiers supplied by Broadcom.


Kuo believes that all new iPhones will support 5G starting in 2021. He also believes that Apple will have its own 5G modem ready by 2022 to 2023, which should reduce its dependance on Qualcomm and Samsung.

The new 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch sizes suggest that Apple may be planning to shrink the size of the current 5.8-inch iPhone XS, a move that fans of smaller phones would certainly appreciate, while increasing the size of the current 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XR would remain a 6.1-inch device.

Kuo usually provides English translations of his research notes after a short period. We'll update if there are any additional details to add.

Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities, 2020 iPhones
Avatar
xxray
19 minutes ago at 06:21 am

Only one model get 5G? That's mess up!


2 models get 5G. The equivalent models of the XS (5.4”) and XS Max (6.7”).
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jardinager
23 minutes ago at 06:16 am
I'm sold on the camera upgrade and the possibility of USB-C. Anything else will be gravy.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MrSpock75
19 minutes ago at 06:21 am
But the more interesting question is:
How will the camera bump on the rear will look like in 2020 and beyond?

Every year is getting bigger and bigger :-) Wondering how the bump for the 2022 iPhone will look like....
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nfl46
20 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Well, that would satisfy a lot of people in 2020.

5.4 inch
6.1 inch
6.7 inch
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
recoil80
17 minutes ago at 06:22 am

5G restricted to Max models only a result of battery concerns?


Or just a missing feature in order to have a cheaper model just like the Xr.
Today they put LCD on the Xr and OLED on the Xs, once the entire lineup will be OLED they'll need something else to differentiate, it may be the camera, but 5G vs LTE looks like a good candidate to me.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
shanson27
20 minutes ago at 06:20 am
6.7 inch OLED price $1999 o_O
Rating: 1 Votes

