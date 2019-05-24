2020 iPhones May Have Full-Screen Touch ID, New iPhone SE Based on iPhone 8 Also Possible Next Year

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Our summary of the research note, shared with MacRumors:
- The trio of high-end 2019 iPhones will have relatively few design changes, beyond additional rear camera lenses, with production set to ramp up in the typical July-August timeframe
- 3D Touch will be eliminated in all 2019 iPhones as Barclays previously predicted, possibly signaling a Haptic Touch expansion
- The next-generation iPhone XR will have 4GB of RAM, up from 3GB, as previously predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
- 2020 iPhones will have more significant changes, including 5G support, 3D sensing via the rear camera system, and acoustic fingerprint technology that could allow for full-screen Touch ID
- "A few suppliers" mentioned a potential "iPhone SE 2" with iPhone 8 internals in early 2020, but others had no knowledge of it
- LG may become a secondary supplier of OLED displays for 2019 iPhones, with a 10-30 percent split of orders with Samsung, ahead of Apple transitioning all of its iPhones to OLED as early as 2020
Apple will likely unveil its latest iPhones in September as usual at Steve Jobs Theater.
As much as I’ve grown accustom to Face ID there really are times when I long for the return of Touch ID. Looks like this tech is only possible by removing 3D Touch which is a shame
It's not a tech issue. Apple will not bring back TouchID because it is less secure.
Full Screen Touch ID will result in a lot of accidental phone unlocking?
Gee why didn't Apple think of that?
