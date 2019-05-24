New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

2020 iPhones May Have Full-Screen Touch ID, New iPhone SE Based on iPhone 8 Also Possible Next Year

Friday May 24, 2019 7:00 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates today shared their expectations for both 2019 and 2020 model iPhones following their trip to Asia earlier this month, where they met with some suppliers within Apple's supply chain.

MacRumors render of 2019 iPhones with triple-lens rear cameras

Our summary of the research note, shared with MacRumors:Other rumors have suggested that 2019 iPhones will feature frosted glass casing, larger batteries, and a bilateral charging feature that allows users to charge AirPods or an Apple Watch by placing them on the back of the iPhone.

Apple will likely unveil its latest iPhones in September as usual at Steve Jobs Theater.

Avatar
ondert
8 minutes ago at 07:03 am
These rumors have mixed up so much. Apple doesn't return to Touch ID after saying Face ID is thousands times more secure.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
strategicthinke
7 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Do these people really believe that Apple will walk back on Face ID? After going with it on the iPads, the company has given more than enough evidence that it is fully invested in it. Never mind the fact that once you use Face ID you realize how much superior it is to Touch ID.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
az431
2 minutes ago at 07:09 am

As much as I’ve grown accustom to Face ID there really are times when I long for the return of Touch ID. Looks like this tech is only possible by removing 3D Touch which is a shame


It's not a tech issue. Apple will not bring back TouchID because it is less secure.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
az431
7 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Please no more iPhone SE.
[doublepost=1558706713][/doublepost]

Full Screen Touch ID will result in a lot of accidental phone unlocking?


Gee why didn't Apple think of that?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
costeta
8 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Full Screen Touch ID will result in a lot of accidental phone unlocking?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
benshive
8 minutes ago at 07:03 am
RIP 3D Touch :'(
Rating: 1 Votes

