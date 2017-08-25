Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Capital Factory Tech Incubator in Austin

Apple CEO Tim Cook has arrived in Austin, Texas, the latest destination on his mini trip around the United States the week.
Cook started his day by visiting the Capital Factory tech accelerator and incubator in downtown Austin, where he met with local developers and entrepreneurs like Joah Spearman, the co-founder of local travel recommendation app Localeur, and Whitney Wolfe, the founder of popular dating app Bumble.
Cook also announced that Austin Community College District will be one of more than 30 community college systems across the United States to adopt Apple's "App Development with Swift" curriculum in the 2017-2018 school year.
Austin mayor Steve Adler was in attendance, and Cook complimented him for his leadership and for having the same values as Apple about diversity, the environment, development, and many other areas.
Cook visited the Cincinnati, Ohio and Waukee, Iowa areas yesterday, and it's possible he may have a few more visits or announcements planned in Austin before heading back to Apple headquarters in California later today.
