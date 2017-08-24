New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple Confirms Plans to Build Data Center in Iowa, Contribute Up to $100M to Community Projects
Apple today announced plans to build a 400,000-square-foot data center in Waukee, Iowa, which will provide backend infrastructure for the App Store, Siri, Apple Music, iMessage, and other Apple services in North America.
Apple is investing $1.3 billion into the facility, which it says will create over 550 construction and operations jobs in the Des Moines area.
Apple said construction on the data center is expected to start early next year, with plans to bring it online in 2020.
Iowa's Economic Development Authority reportedly approved a deal on Thursday that will give Apple $208 million in state and local tax breaks to construct two data centers near Des Moines. Apple will reportedly buy 2,000 acres of land for the project, allowing for future development in the area.
Apple's plans to open the facility were first reported by The Des Moines Register on Wednesday. Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Des Moines today for a meeting related to the data center, Iowa state officials confirmed.
Apple already operates several data centers around the world. In the United States, it has facilities located in Reno, Nevada; Prineville, Oregon; Maiden, North Carolina, Newark; California, and Mesa; Arizona.
Apple is investing $1.3 billion into the facility, which it says will create over 550 construction and operations jobs in the Des Moines area.
"Apple is responsible for 2 million jobs in all 50 states and we're proud today's investment will add to the more than 10,000 jobs we already support across Iowa, providing even more economic opportunity for the community," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.Apple also said it will contribute up to $100 million to a newly created Public Improvement Fund dedicated to community development and infrastructure around Waukee. The fund, to be established and managed by the City of Waukee, will support the development of community projects like parks, libraries and recreational spaces, as well as infrastructure needs.
"We're honored Apple is choosing Iowa for the site of its most technologically advanced data center to date," said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. "Apple's commitment to innovation and renewable energy leadership mirrors our own. This investment in our state is vital as we continue to develop as a technology hub and grow our workforce."As part of its pledge to power all of its global operations with 100 percent renewable energy, Apple said the data center will run entirely on renewable energy from day one. Apple noted it will be working with local partners to invest in renewable energy projects from wind and other sources to power the facility.
Apple said construction on the data center is expected to start early next year, with plans to bring it online in 2020.
Iowa's Economic Development Authority reportedly approved a deal on Thursday that will give Apple $208 million in state and local tax breaks to construct two data centers near Des Moines. Apple will reportedly buy 2,000 acres of land for the project, allowing for future development in the area.
Apple's plans to open the facility were first reported by The Des Moines Register on Wednesday. Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Des Moines today for a meeting related to the data center, Iowa state officials confirmed.
Apple already operates several data centers around the world. In the United States, it has facilities located in Reno, Nevada; Prineville, Oregon; Maiden, North Carolina, Newark; California, and Mesa; Arizona.
Tag: data center
Top Rated Comments(View all)
39 minutes ago at 11:30 am
probably dedicated towards streaming carpool karaoke.
30 minutes ago at 11:38 am
Maybe apple should just pay their fair share of taxes and quit asking for massive incentives (Cupertino) instead of saying they plan to GIVE millions away.
14 minutes ago at 11:55 am
We need more data centres.
|Wait, is it 'center' or 'centre'?
Both can be used.
29 minutes ago at 11:39 am
50 jobs in 2000 acres. It must get lonely working for Apple :)
18 minutes ago at 11:51 am
He’s running. #Cook2020
Against Zuckerburg :D God help us all...
[doublepost=1503600713][/doublepost]Pretty soon that's all we will export, cloud space.
[ Read All Comments ]