New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Another 'iPhone 8' Design Schematic Shows Vertical Dual Camera and Touch ID on Back of Aluminum Casing
Yet another "iPhone 8" design schematic has surfaced today, this one courtesy of noted leaker Sonny Dickson on Twitter.
The render shows an iPhone with a vertically-positioned dual-lens camera and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor located on the back of the smartphone. It is likely one of several designs that Apple is considering, as multiple reports have said the company has been testing multiple iPhone prototypes this year.
Bloomberg in particular said one of the iPhone prototypes that Apple is testing has a "simpler design" with an aluminum back, rather than a glass one, and slightly larger dimensions, and that description is consistent with this render. But, as mentioned, this might not be the design that Apple selects.
Apple suppliers have so far struggled to reliably produce heavily curved glass in mass quantities, so the company is more likely to ship the version with more subdued curves, the person added. The company is also testing a simpler design that has an aluminum back, rather than a glass one, and slightly larger dimensions, one of the people said.The prototype measures 149.5mm tall and 72.5mm wide, compared to the iPhone 7's 138.3mm length and 67.1mm width, so the "iPhone 8" would be slightly larger than a 4.7-inch iPhone as expected should Apple choose this design. The dimensions are consistent with a previous design schematic leaked last week.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
8 minutes ago at 06:22 am
I bet that on the back is for Wireless charging not for Touch ID.
9 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Sorry Apple, but it is definitely a "NO" if touch ID is on the back. I've used Android phones that are like that and it is a pain.
I'm hoping that Apple is just trying to flood the market with false specs of different variations to keep people guessing right up to the official announcement.
I'd love to see Tim Cook come out and show the fingerprint sensor working underneath a bezel-less display and say, "What? You didn't think we were going to put it on the back did you?"
9 minutes ago at 06:20 am
TouchID on the back. YUCK!
10 minutes ago at 06:20 am
No Touch ID on the back please
8 minutes ago at 06:22 am
IF TouchID is on the back, why wasn't it integrated with the Apple Logo.
I'm not buying this rumor, and you shouldn't be selling it.:p
4 minutes ago at 06:26 am
Is there a reason to switch to vertical cameras or is that change simply for the sake of change? Honest question.
I saw someone say elsewhere that it would be better for AR. Not sure if that's true or not, but that's the only explanation I've seen.
9 minutes ago at 06:21 am
That sensor sits way too low. How would you reach it when holding it normally? I would say, it's the magnetic connector for charging like on the Watch.
10 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Looks like crap
10 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Nope.
9 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Ill pass
