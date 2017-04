Another 'iPhone 8' Design Schematic Shows Vertical Dual Camera and Touch ID on Back of Aluminum Casing

Apple suppliers have so far struggled to reliably produce heavily curved glass in mass quantities, so the company is more likely to ship the version with more subdued curves, the person added. The company is also testing a simpler design that has an aluminum back, rather than a glass one, and slightly larger dimensions, one of the people said.

Yet another " iPhone 8 " design schematic has surfaced today, this one courtesy of noted leaker Sonny Dickson on Twitter.The render shows an iPhone with a vertically-positioned dual-lens camera and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor located on the back of the smartphone. It is likely one of several designs that Apple is considering, as multiple reports have said the company has been testing multiple iPhone prototypes this year.Bloomberg in particular said one of the iPhone prototypes that Apple is testing has a "simpler design" with an aluminum back, rather than a glass one, and slightly larger dimensions, and that description is consistent with this render. But, as mentioned, this might not be the design that Apple selects.The prototype measures 149.5mm tall and 72.5mm wide, compared to the iPhone 7 's 138.3mm length and 67.1mm width, so the "iPhone 8" would be slightly larger than a 4.7-inch iPhone as expected should Apple choose this design. The dimensions are consistent with a previous design schematic leaked last week.