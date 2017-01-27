New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Microsoft Says Windows PC Makers Seeing 'Continued Growth' in Premium Market Led by Apple

Friday January 27, 2017 7:36 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Microsoft on Thursday reported a 5% increase in revenue from licensing Windows to PC makers as part of its latest quarterly earnings results.


In a subsequent conference call, Microsoft's chief financial officer Amy Hood said its "partner ecosystem continued to see growth and share gains in the Windows premium device category," according to Business Insider. The comment has been interpreted by some as Microsoft stepping up its game against the Mac.

Microsoft reportedly defines "premium devices" as computers that are in the $900-plus price range, which equates to the higher end of the market traditionally led by Apple products such as the MacBook Pro. By its own definition, this includes Microsoft's latest Surface Book and Surface Studio desktop.

Last month, Microsoft said "more people are switching from Macs to Surface than ever before" following "the disappointment of the new MacBook Pro." The company has not released actual sales numbers to back that claim, however, while Microsoft's latest results include licensing to all Windows PC vendors.

While research firm Gartner says the worldwide PC market continues to decline, Mac sales grew by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenovo, HP, and Dell, the top three vendors, saw an estimated 5.4%, 4.3%, and 1.6% growth respectively during the quarter as well, while Asus, Acer, and others faced declines, according to Gartner.

My iMac has been broken for the last two months. I haven't replaced it with anything yet because Apple's current lineup is so completely disappointing.

I've been getting by with my Windows 10 laptop from work instead. It's not awesome, but it does everything I need it to and saves me a few thousand.
Maybe I might just go Hackintosh.

I'm one of the rare users in the market to get a new desktop. If Apple doesn't update the Mac mini or enable target display mode on the iMac this year I will be building a windows pc instead (the first windows pc I will ever have bought after decades of macs). I use my external display for more than just my computer so an iMac as it is wont work and there's no way I'm buying the current mini.


Hackintoshing is a great way to get the hardware you want, but with an actually good Operating System. I would seriously recommend it.
No matter how much you polish a turd, it will always be a turd.

Keep on polishing, Microsoft.
Under a rock? You do know the, "esc," key literally is always present?


Re-read my posting. Emphasis on the word physical.
I use the vi editor. Lacking a physical "Esc" key on the keyboard is a 100% deal-breaker for me. I am eyeing the new Dell XPS 15 laptops.
I'm one of the rare users in the market to get a new desktop. If Apple doesn't update the Mac mini or enable target display mode on the iMac this year I will be building a windows pc instead (the first windows pc I will ever have bought after decades of macs). I use my external display for more than just my computer so an iMac as it is wont work and there's no way I'm buying the current mini.
Do a significant number of people really switch from Mac OS to Windows 10? Seems like a bit of a red herring to me even if Apple's current lineup is unimpressive. I can see power users, maybe, who's revenue depends on fast output changing. But is that a big number? I can't see the avg. consumer switching and also Mac seems to remain the preference of kids and college students.
True. I've just never understood that argument. Past pressing a physical key its still 1s and 0s sending a command, and is ultimately up to the operating system to decide whether or not to execute. A system failure still requires a restart.

I also like a physical key press, many times without a physical key, you have to look at the key, or you might miss a lot.

You may not use the Esc key a lot, but picture the whole keyboard with keys like the touch bar, how would you know you are pressing the right key without looking? I bet a lot of people would have many errors in typing if this was the case.
Yeah, I can feel people. I've tried to switch and Win 10 is now a competitive choice against MacBooks Pro.

For me though, MacOS is still ahead to development work. Better unix integration, better terminal. Brew is a breeze.

I am looking forward to have the Linux subsystem for windows improved and I will definitely not look bad. Apple is not what it used to be.
Microsoft also said that each version of Windows was "faster and safer than the previous version".
