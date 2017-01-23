Apple Investigating Issue With AirPods Randomly Disconnecting During Calls

Monday January 23, 2017 3:56 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
airpods-4Apple is investigating multiple reports from iPhone owners of AirPods randomly disconnecting and reconnecting during calls, MacRumors has learned.

A MacRumors forum thread and a long thread on Apple's Support Communities website has been generated by AirPods users who are regularly experiencing Bluetooth connection dropouts during phone calls, despite the fact that the wireless earphones almost never lose their connection when used to listen to music or anything else. MacRumors forum member protobiont wrote:
I've had this happen on two phone calls today. I am talking and suddenly the audio switches to the phone, I hear the Airpod connect tones and the audio switches back. This will repeat itself a few times, which is quite distracting during a phone call.
At present, the issue appears to be limited to iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices, with several users reporting no such problems after upgrading to an iPhone 7. MacRumors was also unable to replicate the problem on Apple's latest handset.

Initial reports suggested the dropout issue only occurs if users also have an Apple Watch paired to their iPhone, but MacRumors was able to replicate the problem with a Fitbit Blaze, suggesting a more general conflict when other Bluetooth devices are also connected.

Unpairing and then repairing the AirPods does not appear to solve the problem, neither does rebooting nor resetting the iPhone. Until Apple offers a solution, users are advised to use only one AirPod for conducting calls, as the dropouts only seem to occur when both earpieces are in use.

Tag: AirPods
42 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
cyberhound
2 hours ago at 04:23 am
I have the same issue with my JBL Everest headphones and my Plantronics headset. Music plays fine, but calls drop from bluetooth headsets. It's been going on since sometime in the iOS 9 upgrade cycle and happened on both my iPhone 6 and now the 7. I don't think it has to do with the Airpods or the Apple Watch. I think it's a software glitch in the Bluetooth stack/iOS. Never got corrected. But now that the Airpods are experiencing the problem, maybe it will be fixed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
NT1440
2 hours ago at 04:43 am
It happens occasionally for me. I expect a software update will resolve it. I also expect hyperventilation from this forum on this issue.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
CTHarrryH
2 hours ago at 04:31 am
So lets see you can't use the airpods while on wifi, so you can eat up your data allocation, you can't charge and use headphones at the same time. Gee what courageous new innovations will Apple give us. Let's see you can't use the phone while the screen is lit up.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Applebot1
2 hours ago at 04:53 am
Think these issues can be ironed out. Surprised this wasn't flagged up in field testing.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
djcerla
2 hours ago at 04:13 am
Girlfriend on an iPhobe 6, calls are fine (she's at the phone literally hours a day).
[doublepost=1485173955][/doublepost]

Airpods. iPhone 7. Two failures. Sitting side by side.


Don't be ridiculous. Both products are huge hits that any other OEMs would kill to have.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Return Zero
48 minutes ago at 05:40 am
I've never had this issue, using them for phone calls every day. The only issue I've ever had is occasionally when I first pull them out of the case and put them in, they don't connect right away. Other than that they have been flawless.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
siyah.
2 hours ago at 04:05 am
Having the same problem with my PowerBeats3. Constant Bluetooth issues. Removing the headphone jack and then offering an inferior wireless experience is the latest Apple lapse in quality.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
stanman64
38 minutes ago at 05:50 am
This has happened to me. Seems to only happen after being on the phone for a while (>30min) in my case. Not a huge deal, but mildly annoying. Hope they can get it fixed.

edit: For those using this as an opportunity to trash talk AirPods - these things have been absolutely fantastic otherwise. This is such a tiny issue.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]