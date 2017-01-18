LiftMaster's Garage Door Openers Will Support HomeKit in April

Following in the footsteps of its parent company Chamberlain, LiftMaster today announced that all of its residential garage door openers can be upgraded to work with HomeKit using the new MyQ Home Bridge starting in April.
HomeKit compatibility will enable users to open, close, or check the status of their garage door, and turn MyQ-connected lights on or off, using the MyQ Connected Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Siri voice commands and HomeKit scenes will also be supported on compatible devices.
The MyQ Home Bridge will have an introductory price of $49.99, and cost $69.99 afterwards.
