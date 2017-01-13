MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Case or Sleeve for Your MacBook From WaterField Designs

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacBook and MacBook Pro users a chance to win a Syde MacBook Case or a Maxwell Sleeve for their notebooks.
Available for the MacBook, the 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro, the Syde MacBook Case is priced at $159 and is a simple, slim bag that can hold a MacBook and a few other accessories. Made from either black ballistic nylon or a brown waxed canvas, the bag has a simple magnetic closure so it's easy to get a MacBook in and out.
A padded neoprene sleeve keeps the MacBook safe from bumps and scratches and a leather front pocket holds a charger and other odds and ends. A leather handle is included, as is a strap, and there's also a rear pocket for holding documents.
The Maxwell Sleeve is also available for the 12-inch MacBook and the two new MacBook Pro models, plus there's an iPad Pro version for Apple's 12.9-inch tablet.
Priced at $99 to $119, the Maxwell Sleeve is available in a water-repellant Nanotex-coated material, waxed canvas, or ballistic nylon, and it comes in several different colors (kelly, crimson, slate, cobalt, black ballistic, and waxed canvas, a brown shade).
Like the Syde, the Maxwell uses a simple noiseless magnetic closure and offers padded protection for the MacBook, plus it can be ordered in vertical or horizontal orientation. It doesn't have additional pockets or straps (but you can get one if you want), so it's ideal for sticking into another bag or backpack.
We're giving away one Syde and one Maxwell, with winners to choose size and color. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (January 13) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 20. The winners will be chosen randomly on January 20 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
