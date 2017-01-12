Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
A 10.5-Inch iPad Pro Could Match the 12.9-Inch Model's Resolution and the iPad Mini's Pixel Density
Apple is rumored to be working on a new iPad Pro that adopts an edge-to-edge display, and while it's said to be somewhere around 10 inches, there are a lot of mixed rumors about the specific size of the tablet.
Studio Neat designer Dan Provost yesterday wrote a post on Medium (via Daring Fireball) making the case for a 10.5-inch iPad. His math is solid and his argument makes sense, framing all of the iPad Pro rumors in a new light.
When introducing the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2015, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller explained that Apple settled on that size because the width of the tablet matched the height of the existing 9.7-inch iPad. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, he said, was similar to having two 9.7-inch iPads side-by-side.
A 9.7-inch iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch piece of paper over it, via Provost
Provost takes this concept and applies it to the iPad mini. The width of a 10.5-inch iPad would match the height of the iPad mini screen, and furthermore, a 10.5-inch iPad would use the same resolution as the 12.9-inch model, with the same pixel density as the iPad mini.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo originally suggested the tablet would be 10.5 inches, but recently revised his statement to say that it could be anywhere from 10 inches to 10.5 inches.
Japanese site Mac Otakara has released two separate reports, one mentioning a 10.1-inch tablet and the other suggesting the display will measure in at 10.9 inches, while rumors from the Taiwanese supply chain suggest a 10.5-inch display.
While we can't yet say for certain the iPad Pro will feature a 10.5-inch display, it's the size that makes the most sense and fits well into Apple's lineup.
The upcoming iPad Pro is said to be a new flagship model that will be sold alongside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It's said to feature an edge-to-edge display with no Home button and a small top bezel.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
39 minutes ago at 10:01 am
That screen-to-bezel ratio is tasty in the picture. Let's pair that sucker with some real OS capabilities.
33 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Where's the 32 inch version? :-) Seriously looking forward to the next refresh... might have to finally upgrade our iPad2 even though it still works just fine... just getting slow.
35 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Guessing this will include a price increase
12 minutes ago at 10:28 am
"A 9.7-inch iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch piece of paper over it"
24 minutes ago at 10:16 am
This is Apple. It will be sold out after midnight for pre-orders. Nothing in the Apple store for months. 2 month waiting list.
Is that really true for iPads? I haven't of people fighting to get an iPad in a long time.
41 minutes ago at 09:59 am
If this is correct it's a day one purchase for me.
32 minutes ago at 10:09 am
This makes me angry beyond belief
I just bought a 9.7" pro last year
now I'm going to want this newer larger model as well
I just bought a 9.7" pro last year
now I'm going to want this newer larger model as well
26 minutes ago at 10:14 am
This makes me angry beyond belief
I just bought a 9.7" pro last year
now I'm going to want this newer larger model as well
Newsflash: There's always a new and better model coming within a year.
