Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Size of Apple's New 'High End' iPad Pro Model Said to be Between 10 and 10.5-Inches
According to Kuo, Apple is planning to introduce three iPads in 2017: a 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2 and a "low-cost" 9.7-inch iPad, along with a new bezel-free, mid-size model in the range of between 10 and 10.5 inches.
We note the 12.9" model will be the second generation of the existing 12.9" iPad Pro, the 10-10.5" model will be the high-end model equipped with a narrow bezel design, and the 9.7" model will be the low-priced option. The former two models will have an A10X chip manufactured by TSMC (2330 TT, NT$183.5, N), while the latter comes with an A9 chip made by Samsung LSI. Although we estimate iPad shipments in 2017 will drop again YoY to 35-37mn units, we except the decline to narrow to 10% from 2016's roughly 20%, given that the 10-10.5" model may see more demand from commercial/enterprises and tender markets, while the low-priced 9.7" model may have a greater shipment contribution and likely account for 50-60% of total shipments of new iPads.Last August, Kuo's expectation for Apple's mid-size model was a more definite 10.5 inches. His latest revised prediction of 10-10.5 inches suggests Apple is still testing multiple tablets and has yet to settle on a final size. Interestingly, Japanese site Mac Otakara released two separate reports last year stating that the tablet will be 10.1 inches and 10.9 inches, so while the former size falls into the lower end of Kuo's revised range, the exact dimensions remain unclear.
Market-wise, Kuo believes "the worst has passed" for Apple's iPad as he predicts a narrower year-on-year shipment decline in 2017. The analyst puts this down to an improved product mix, decreasing exposure to the iPad mini, and an improved cost structure due to an increasing number of suppliers of touch-module lamination and display panels, with Samsung being "the biggest winner" in joining previous monopoly-holder Silicon Works to supply the latter.
Mac Otakara and Barclays Research have both predicted an early 2017 launch for the new iPads, perhaps in March or April. However, if a radical bezel-free redesign is planned, it is unlikely that Apple will upstage the 2017 iPhone 8 that's expected in September with an edge-to-edge iPad launching earlier in the year.
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Keep.
It.
Simple.
Have Apple learnt anything from Steve circa 1997?
And at a more serious level - I don't think Apple will change the screen size until they are ready to totally overhaul the iPad GUI and move away from the classic iPhone view. And given Cooks view on how the iPad is the de facto productivity standard, I'd say that will take quite some time.
IMHO until the iPad can also emulate macOS on it with the use of peripherals such as a mouse or track pad keyboard it will remain just a consumption item.
Why on earth do you need a track pad or mouse with a touch screen device? I use my iPad as a second monitor with my MBP (using Duet Display) and it's odd to see the mouse cursor on the iPad. It works in the context of secondary monitor but not as a primary input method IMO.
Except for the one year old iPad pros that come with the added bonus of a higher price, the iPads, like the macs, are woefully out of date. You would have to be an absolute idiot to buy an iPad mini for example.
The MBP is not out of date by any means. My 3 year old iPad Air still works flawlessly so I am not sure how it is out of date. Each time I look at the 2 in 1 (Convertible) devices I remain unimpressed, not even considering Windows 10. The iMacs will be refreshed this year I'm sure. The iMac is still the most elegant looking and best performing desktop experience IMO. It will only get better.
