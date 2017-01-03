CES 2017: Qardio Launches iPhone-Compatible Chest Strap to Wirelessly Monitor Your Heart Health

Qardio has announced that QardioCore, a wearable electrocardiogram monitor, is now available for pre-order on its website for $449.
QardioCore was first introduced at CES 2015 as the world's first wearable ECG/EKG monitor, enabling users to proactively look after their cardiovascular health without the need to wear wires or patches. Instead, the QardioCore is worn as an adjustable chest strap fitting chests between 27.5" and 43" in size.
The FDA-approved, medical-grade wearable uses sensors to record clinically accurate continuous ECG, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and activity data, which can be shared with medical professionals or synced to the free Qardio app or Apple's Health app on iPhone or iPad using Bluetooth 4.0.
QardioCore has an expected shipping date of April 2017 for pre-orders placed now. It comes in white and is IP65-rated splash-resistant. Those interested in learning more can read the QardioCore FAQ for additional information.
QardioCore was first introduced at CES 2015 as the world's first wearable ECG/EKG monitor, enabling users to proactively look after their cardiovascular health without the need to wear wires or patches. Instead, the QardioCore is worn as an adjustable chest strap fitting chests between 27.5" and 43" in size.
The FDA-approved, medical-grade wearable uses sensors to record clinically accurate continuous ECG, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and activity data, which can be shared with medical professionals or synced to the free Qardio app or Apple's Health app on iPhone or iPad using Bluetooth 4.0.
ECG monitors sense the tiny electrical charges on the skin arising from the heart muscle's electrophysiological activity. Most ECG monitors are bulky and burdensome, require a complicated fitting in the doctor's office or provide limited information on the user's heart performance. QardioCore, by contrast, is wearable and designed for continuous monitoring anytime and anywhere.QardioCore's built-in battery, rechargeable via USB-A, delivers a full day of continual use on a single charge. The monitor will be on display at CES this week alongside Qardio's existing products, including the QardioArm smart blood pressure monitor, QardioBase wireless scale and body analyzer, and QardioMD medical dashboard.
QardioCore has an expected shipping date of April 2017 for pre-orders placed now. It comes in white and is IP65-rated splash-resistant. Those interested in learning more can read the QardioCore FAQ for additional information.