Pokémon GO for Apple Watch Now Available on App Store
Pokémon GO for Apple Watch enables players to log each play session as a Workout, with gameplay counting toward personal Activity rings, receive notifications about nearby Pokémon, view distances toward hatching Pokémon Eggs, receive notifications when Eggs hatch and medals are awarded, and more at a glance.
Pokémon GO cannot be fully played on Apple Watch, as once you encounter a Pokémon, you must catch it from your iPhone. Nevertheless, it should allow players to stare less at their smartphone screens and focus on the real world around them while playing the game, which should dually make catching Pokémon safer.
How'd I get here first?
Because the trolls are still trying to figure out the negative spin on this positive news. Let's see, "We don't need no more games, where's our Mac Pro updates." "Oh Great Apple, only a week before Christmas, you fools you could have sold more watches if you had it out sooner. " "Steve Jobs never would have let it be released with that shade of red for Mario." "Too late, the Apple Watch is doomed." "Now we know what Jony Ive has been up to for the past year." "Wait until all the fanboys find out it eats their battery life."
Just a heads up if there's anyone in here who actually enjoys playing the game every now and then and has the watch.
After some consideration, I've come up with something negative to say:
The degree of advanced technology required to play this simple mind wasting game is flabbergasting.
The degree of advanced technology required for this mind wasting forum post is flabbergasting.
All this forum is now is flabby old dads complaining about everything. Christ.
In before the Pokemon Go hate appears. This is a watch battery killer for sure.
If you have to go to the Phone to capture the Pokemon then it is a total fail.
Well good luck flipping a ball on that tiny screen
And to think people said that Apple couldn't innovate anymore.
:confused: Because Apple designed the game?
