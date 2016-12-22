New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Pokémon GO for Apple Watch Now Available on App Store

Thursday December 22, 2016 11:31 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Niantic has announced Pokémon GO is now available for Apple Watch as expected, enabling players to discover nearby Pokémon and collect items from PokéStops directly from their wrists. The companion app is bundled with the latest update to Pokémon GO for iPhone [Direct Link], version 1.21.2, rolling out on the App Store now.

apple-watch-pokemon-go
Pokémon GO for Apple Watch enables players to log each play session as a Workout, with gameplay counting toward personal Activity rings, receive notifications about nearby Pokémon, view distances toward hatching Pokémon Eggs, receive notifications when Eggs hatch and medals are awarded, and more at a glance.

Pokémon GO cannot be fully played on Apple Watch, as once you encounter a Pokémon, you must catch it from your iPhone. Nevertheless, it should allow players to stare less at their smartphone screens and focus on the real world around them while playing the game, which should dually make catching Pokémon safer.

Avatar
truthertech
3 hours ago at 11:38 am

How'd I get here first?



Because the trolls are still trying to figure out the negative spin on this positive news. Let's see, "We don't need no more games, where's our Mac Pro updates." "Oh Great Apple, only a week before Christmas, you fools you could have sold more watches if you had it out sooner. " "Steve Jobs never would have let it be released with that shade of red for Mario." "Too late, the Apple Watch is doomed." "Now we know what Jony Ive has been up to for the past year." "Wait until all the fanboys find out it eats their battery life."
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
brooksdbrewer
2 hours ago at 11:48 am
From early impressions, I don't believe that it will be too much of a battery killer. I set up the app on my Series 2, and what it does is have you start a "Session". Only then does it track all the activity, steps, etc., and using location. At first, it has you ask for location even when not using the app, but changing this in settings to "Only when using app" doesn't break watch function. Pokestops from the watch are pretty great, and you can end the session and it counts for the game, as well as the watch's own activity rings.

Just a heads up if there's anyone in here who actually enjoys playing the game every now and then and has the watch.
Rating: 5 Votes
Xi Xone
Xi Xone
3 hours ago at 11:44 am

You forgot that Tim must go !
Rating: 3 Votes
seanmcbay
seanmcbay
2 hours ago at 12:19 pm
I was waiting for this and will give the game another go (lol) now. The fitness aspect of the game is the best part and I'm glad the watch app stresses that.

After some consideration, I've come up with something negative to say:

The degree of advanced technology required to play this simple mind wasting game is flabbergasting.


The degree of advanced technology required for this mind wasting forum post is flabbergasting.

All this forum is now is flabby old dads complaining about everything. Christ.
Rating: 3 Votes
Dagless
Dagless
2 hours ago at 11:54 am
Oh neat! Shame it out just now for me because I've been out all day getting in food for christmas and soaking up the atmosphere in the city... could have hatched me a few eggs in that time! I've been looking forward for this. Should be a neat addition and something I've been holding out on since we get a lot of rain in these months here, so unable to use it on my phone.
Rating: 2 Votes
Xavier
Xavier
3 hours ago at 11:35 am
How'd I get here first?

In before the Pokemon Go hate appears. This is a watch battery killer for sure.
Rating: 2 Votes
itsmilo
itsmilo
2 hours ago at 12:19 pm

If you have to go to the Phone to capture the Pokemon then it is a total fail.


Well good luck flipping a ball on that tiny screen
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
deadandalive
2 hours ago at 12:17 pm
If you have to go to the Phone to capture the Pokemon then it is a total fail.
Rating: 1 Votes
Kaibelf
Kaibelf
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm

And to think people said that Apple couldn't innovate anymore.


:confused: Because Apple designed the game?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
2 hours ago at 12:11 pm
After some consideration, I've come up with something negative to say:

The degree of advanced technology required to play this simple mind wasting game is flabbergasting.
Rating: 1 Votes

