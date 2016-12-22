Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Shares New 'Go Swim' Ad for Apple Watch
Apple continues to position the Apple Watch as "the gift of go" with a new ten-second ad called "Go Swim" that shows an Apple Watch Series 2 being used in a backyard swimming pool. It is the seventh ad in Apple's "the gift of go" ad campaign for the Apple Watch this holiday shopping season.
The ads will likely appear on TV in the United States, and possibly elsewhere, alongside "Go Surf," "Go Ride," "Go Play," "Go Run," "Go Out," and "Go Dance" ads shared earlier this month. Apple said it set a new Apple Watch sales record during the first week of the holiday shopping season.
The ads will likely appear on TV in the United States, and possibly elsewhere, alongside "Go Surf," "Go Ride," "Go Play," "Go Run," "Go Out," and "Go Dance" ads shared earlier this month. Apple said it set a new Apple Watch sales record during the first week of the holiday shopping season.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 2, watchOS 3
Tag: Apple ads
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
Tag: Apple ads
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
16 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
We should share a 'Go Take a Hike' ad with Apple
[ Read All Comments ]