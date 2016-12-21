T-Mobile ONE Plus Now Starts at $15 Per Month Extra, Unlimited LTE Tethering Still $25 Per Month Extra

Wednesday December 21, 2016 6:44 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
T-Mobile has announced that ONE Plus, its premium upgrade option for T-Mobile ONE, is now available for $15 per month, rather than $25 per month as charged previously, but without unlimited tethering at up to 4G LTE speeds.

For $15 per month per line, T-Mobile ONE Plus customers still get unlimited HD video streaming, unlimited international data roaming at up to 3G speeds, unlimited monthly Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi, Voicemail to Text, and Name ID call protection.

A new $25 per month tier called T-Mobile ONE Plus International continues to offer those add-ons plus unlimited tethering at up to 4G LTE speeds and Stateside International Talk for unlimited calling from the U.S to landlines in 70+ countries and mobile numbers in 30+ countries, along with discounted calling to 200+ countries.

The cheaper ONE Plus and new ONE Plus International upgrade options became available on Tuesday. Customers already paying $25 per month for the old ONE Plus option will be automatically upgraded to ONE Plus International, and must call or visit a T-Mobile store to switch to the cheaper $15 per month option.

The base T-Mobile ONE plan itself offers unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data for $70 per month. A second line can be added for $50 per month, while up to six more lines can be added for an additional $20 per month each. The total cost for a family of four, for example, would be $160 per month.

nviz22
23 hours ago at 06:58 am
Simple Choice is a lot better than T-Mobile One. I'll keep my grandfathered plan. Too bad T-Mobile eliminated Simple Choice.
azentropy
22 hours ago at 08:11 am
I like a lot of what T-Mobile has done over the past couple of years. However them constantly changing plans/prices gets frustrating. So much for simplification.
Howyalikdemapls
22 hours ago at 08:12 am

For $15 per month per line, T-Mobile ONE Plus customers still get unlimited HD video streaming, unlimited international data roaming at up to 3G speeds, unlimited monthly Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi, Voicemail to Text, and Name ID ('https://explore.t-mobile.com/callprotection') call protection.


I may be misremembering, but I thought the big difference with T-Mobile One is that it doesn't allow HD video at all. I thought it was unlimited SD video. I have the simple choice plan that lets you choose whether you want to use up your data for HD or watch unlimited SD, and I feel like the reason I didn't want to switch was because I didn't want to give up HD video.

T-Mobile pretends like they are so straightforward, clear, and upfront about their un-carrier ways, but I think they're just as confusing as the rest.

(Also, I know a lot of people on here love T-Mobile, but personally I regret switching to them from AT&T. Their coverage in my area (Southern California suburbs) is horrible. They are truly a budget provider around here. I used to pay $120 for 2 lines and could use my phone anywhere. Now I pay $60 a month and can only use my phone reliable at home on my wifi network. We switched to T-Mobile when the iPhone 7 came out and as soon as the iPhone 8 comes out we're switching to Verizon.)
Mindcrime
23 hours ago at 07:03 am
T-Mobile's coverage is still crap, but all the unlimited options + international rates that apply automatically once you land somewhere (i.e Narita airport, you get a text immediately saying "with t-mobile, you only pay 20 cents per minute voice and get unlimited 2g data while in Japan) is nice. I lived in Taiwan for 20 years, when I left you paid a flat rate and got unlimited everything. T-Mobile was the closest i could get when I returned.
PeterL111
21 hours ago at 09:31 am

Interesting, I've thought about doing this as well. Do you only use mobile devices for internet, or do you have some sort of modem/wifi setup going where you can use laptops and other wifi devices?


I tether my phone to my mac. Then mac shared the internet thought Ethernet to a wifi router. My average speed is 21 Mbps.
siddavis
20 hours ago at 10:16 am

I tether my phone to my mac. Then mac shared the internet thought Ethernet to a wifi router. My average speed is 21 Mbps.

If you don't mind me asking, about how much do you pay monthly to do this. I also wonder if you could do it with a mobile hotspot.

Oh, and does your mac need to be running i.e. Not in sleep mode?
PeterL111
22 hours ago at 08:35 am
I have cancelled my cable internet and used their unlimited tethering for several months now. Speed is decent and each month, I use over 200GB.
juminoz
23 hours ago at 07:24 am

Simple Choice is a lot better than T-Mobile One. I'll keep my grandfathered plan. Too bad T-Mobile eliminated Simple Choice.


They haven't eliminated it. You just have to ask for it. Just got 2 lines with Simple Choice and saved about $40 a month ($80 vs $120). It only makes sense to get T-Mobile One when you have at least 4 lines unless you need unlimited data for some reason. 2GB a month is doing just fine now that streaming doesn't eat up any data. Make sure to turn off app upgrade over cellular though or you can get wiped out in a day on a very bad day (many upgrades available).
malexandria
23 hours ago at 07:24 am
I just switched to T-Mobile but this article is confusing as heck. They currently have 2 "unlimited" options. One that was $50 a month for 2GB of LTE (how this is unlimited I still don't know) and $70 for their "real unlimited." WTH are these plans supposed to be? Honestly, now that all the streaming services are included, I'm not even sure why I have the unlimited...
