Apple Releases Second macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Beta for Public Beta Testers

Wednesday December 21, 2016 10:44 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.3 update to public beta testers, one week after seeding the first public beta and one day after seeding the second 10.12.3 beta to developers.

Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the 10.12.3 macOS Sierra beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.

Those who want to be a part of Apple's beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to both iOS and macOS Sierra betas. Betas should not be installed on a primary machine due to the potential for instability.

macos-10-12-3-beta
According to Apple's release notes, the 10.12.3 update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac." No specific changes, bug fixes, or feature additions were discovered in the first two developer betas.

Related Roundup: macOS Sierra
12 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
verpeiler
17 hours ago at 01:21 pm
..miss the times when beta update were exciting. Now I don't even know wtf has changed or was fixed.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Internet Enzyme
10 hours ago at 08:06 pm

..miss the times when beta update were exciting. Now I don't even know wtf has changed or was fixed.

I wish Apple had a changelog for these. Even if they changed the most minute of things, they still should list it. I don't wanna see that it improves system stability and fixes bugs. I wanna know what bugs it fixes and how it improves system security. It seems like I update my mac every week, and each time it takes like 20 minutes, and comes out the other side completely unchanged. What is the point of a beta program then?
Rating: 2 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]