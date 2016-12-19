Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Offering Free Next Day Shipping for the Holidays
Orders placed before the December 23 cut off date will arrive in time for Christmas in most cases, but customers will need to confirm delivery times at checkout.
Apple normally limits free next-day delivery to iPhones, with free two-day shipping on most other products, but during the holidays, Apple often offers upgraded shipping. Apple also has an online gift guide for customers who need gift ideas, recommending iPhones, iPads, Macs, and related accessories.
Customers who live near an Apple Store who are looking for last minute gifts can also get items using in-store pickup. Today's new shipping policy comes just as AirPods have begun shipping out to customers, but in-store sales are the only way to get Apple's newest accessory as online sales are sold out through January.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I don't know about anyone else, but to me this smells of desperation. Why would one of the richest companies in the world be giving free shipping.... unless of course sales were down. HMMMmmmmm ;)
Sales are irrelevant. The fact they are giving the opportunity for Shoppers to make purchases and guarantee next day delivery. Doesn't seem something worth complaining of and it's an advantage over the crowded malls. I'll gladly take next day delivery for free.
I don't know about anyone else, but to me this smells of desperation. Why would one of the richest companies in the world be giving free shipping.... unless of course sales were down. HMMMmmmmm ;)Apple has done this in years past; this isn't anything unusual.
Besides, adding $30+ to each order for express shipping doesn't make fiscal sense if the company was so concerned with hitting their target.
Who Hoo! New 12 core MacPro just in time for Xmas!you mean outdated nMP.
I don't know about anyone else, but to me this smells of desperation. Why would one of the richest companies in the world be giving free shipping.... unless of course sales were down. HMMMmmmmm ;)Because put-near every other company in the world is also offering similar insentives to move product in the last few days of the major sales season? Seriously, what does one have to do with the other?
[ Read All Comments ]