Apple Offering Free Next Day Shipping for the Holidays

Apple today updated its online website to announce free next-day shipping for all orders placed by 2:00 p.m. by Friday, December 23, giving last minute shoppers a chance to place orders before Christmas.Orders placed before the December 23 cut off date will arrive in time for Christmas in most cases, but customers will need to confirm delivery times at checkout.Apple normally limits free next-day delivery to iPhones, with free two-day shipping on most other products, but during the holidays, Apple often offers upgraded shipping. Apple also has an online gift guide for customers who need gift ideas, recommending iPhones, iPads, Macs, and related accessories.Customers who live near an Apple Store who are looking for last minute gifts can also get items using in-store pickup. Today's new shipping policy comes just as AirPods have begun shipping out to customers, but in-store sales are the only way to get Apple's newest accessory as online sales are sold out through January.