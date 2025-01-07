Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 15 Lineup in Europe

Apple this week began selling refurbished iPhone 15 models for the first time in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, offering the prior-generation iPhones at a discount for the first time since their 2023 launch.



The iPhone 15 is available in the above countries with a 15% discount compared to the equivalent brand new models. Currently only 128GB and 256GB versions are available, but more are likely to arrive soon. The iPhone 15 Plus is also expected to become available in the coming days, as are the discontinued iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, since these models are now listed in the sidebar of the regional refurb stores but are currently greyed out.

All refurbished iPhones from Apple are unlocked and compatible with any carrier. Each refurbished iPhone is equipped with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a USB-C to USB-C cable, making them virtually indistinguishable from brand-new devices.

Refurbished iPhones also come with Apple's standard one-year warranty, and buyers have the option to extend coverage with AppleCare+.

With the launch of the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max in September 2024, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max. Apple continues to sell new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models on its main online storefront.

(Thanks, Felix!)