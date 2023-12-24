Apple Shares iPhone 15 Plus Ad Highlighting Device's Long Battery Life

Apple today shared a short iPhone 15 Plus ad on its YouTube channel that highlights the device's long-lasting battery life.

In the video, an electrical outlet becomes sentient and sings the song "Way Too Long" by rapper Doe Boy. The outlet is sad that the iPhone 15 Plus lasts so long between charges, resulting in the device being plugged in less often.

Apple's tech specs say the iPhone 15 Plus can provide up to 26 hours of offline video playback, and up to 100 hours of audio playback. Like the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 Plus offers the longest advertised battery life of any iPhone ever.

Apple's video description:

Big screen. Big battery life. iPhone 15 Plus is here. Dynamic Island. New 48MP Main camera. 2x Telephoto. Next-generation portraits. Water resistant (IP68). USB-C. Durable color-infused glass. Aluminum design. You don't want to miss it.

The ad was also shared as a YouTube Short.