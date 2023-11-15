iPhone 15 Models Have Up to 54% Better 5G Download Speeds Than iPhone 14 Models

The iPhone 15 models are equipped with Qualcomm's X70 modem chip that promises faster 5G speeds than the X65 in the prior-generation iPhone 14 models, and testing shared by Ookla confirms that download speeds have notably improved.

ookla 5g iphone 15 speed
Using data collected from its online Speedtest for measuring connection speeds, Ookla has been able to determine that the ‌iPhone 15‌ models support download speeds that are up to 54 percent faster than the download speeds available on the ‌iPhone 14‌ models.

Compared to their equivalent ‌iPhone 14‌ models, the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus saw 54 percent faster download speeds, the ‌iPhone 15‌ had 45 percent better download speeds, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was 27 percent faster, and the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ had a 25 percent better download speed.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ models had the fastest download speeds out of all the Apple and Samsung devices included on Ookla's results list. Median download speeds on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max were at 285Mb/s, and the other iPhones weren't far behind.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ had the slowest median download speed out of Apple's lineup at 249Mb/s, but it still came out ahead of Samsung's latest smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5.

Note that Ookla's data covers median download speeds across the entire United States, and connectivity could vary depending on location, proximity to a major city, location of the closest cellular tower, carrier, and more. Data shared for the iPhone was collected from September 22 to October 30.

5G download speeds also improved in multiple other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the UAE, with full results available on the Ookla website.

31 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
That’s great, but Verizon still can’t be bothered to build out a usable 5G network where I live so this is meaningless for me.
27 minutes ago at 04:18 pm
This is great. Could someone let AT&T know that if they don’t have sufficient capacity, they will continue to lag in speed tests?
1 minute ago at 04:44 pm
Im in Australia I just speed tested my 14pro and got 718 Mbps. If someone wants to send me a 15 I’ll test it too, and I promise to return it ?
