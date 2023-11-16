Some iPhone 15 Owners With GM Cars Experiencing Wireless Charging Issues

by

Apple's latest flagship iPhones are not charging as expected in some GM vehicles, according to a number of consumer complaints highlighted by The Verge. On Reddit, Apple's site, and other forums, there are reports from iPhone 15 users who own Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Buick vehicles with wireless chargers that are not able to charge their new iPhones. Some people see the iPhone charge for a few seconds, but then it seems to stop, while others can't get their devices to charge at all.

pacifica 2021 wireless charging
On Reddit, there are several complaints from Chevy owners who can't get their wireless chargers to work properly. Placing the device in the wireless charging cubby does not result in a charge, regardless of whether the device is in a case.

Happy to know that it isn't just me. My iPhone 12 Pro Max worked perfectly (every time) in my '23 Chevy Traverse. I went to the iPhone 15 Pro Max about 6 weeks ago and the feature broke just as described in other comments: Charge for a few seconds and then stops - case on or off yields same results. I am currently on iOS 17.1.1 and have taken every update since the phone was purchased on 10/8/23.

Many of the complaints are from iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max users, and the problem may be linked to the iOS 17.1 update.

Some in-car wireless chargers are notoriously unreliable because of they are designed for a range of smartphone sizes and sometimes cannot accommodate larger devices. Alignment issues are common, resulting in a lot of frustration when it comes to wireless car charging.

General Motors told The Verge that it is "aware of the concern" and "is investigating," with nothing to confirm on the issue at this time.

This is the second charging-related issue that is plaguing the ‌iPhone 15‌ models. Following the release of the new devices, some BMW owners quickly found that wireless chargers in their vehicles were temporarily disabling the NFC chip in their iPhones. Apple confirmed the issue in October and introduced a fix in the iOS 17.1.1 update that came out in early November.

The launch of the Qi2 wireless charging standard may cut down on future problems with in-car charging because Qi2 chargers include magnetic alignment, but it often takes car manufacturers many months or even years to introduce new technology, and it won't be helpful to vehicle owners with existing Qi chargers.

Given that the charging issues that GM owners are experiencing seem to have popped up with iOS 17.1, Apple may be able to address the problem with a subsequent update, and there is also a chance that GM can issue a firmware update to restore charging capabilities. As of now, the iOS 17.2 update does not fix the problem.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 15 (Buy Now), iPhone 15 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
1 hour ago at 10:01 am
I see, so I guess it's not just about BMWs, aha.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
57 minutes ago at 10:04 am

I see, so I guess it's not just about BMWs, aha.
Wrong! The charging problems with GM cars are also BMW’s fault. Not an Apple issue at all. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
falkon-engine Avatar
falkon-engine
57 minutes ago at 10:04 am
You're placing it wrong!

/s
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
56 minutes ago at 10:04 am
And Apple might go portless on iPhone 16 ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/iphone-16-series-rumored-to-have-these-16-new-features.2411041/?post=32728186#post-32728186')?

Like with BMW, Apple's (temporary) solution will be to don't use in-car wireless charging ('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/10/25/apple-to-fix-iphone-15-bmw-charging-issue/').

In the meantime, Apple advises affected customers to stop using in-car wireless charging.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
56 minutes ago at 10:05 am

Wrong! The charging problems with GM cars are also BMW’s fault. Not an Apple issue at all. ?
You're probably right — BMW forced Apple to push through those updates — and now wireless charging is broken for all of the good people!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dms_91 Avatar
dms_91
53 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Driving or owning a GM car is the main issue lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 10 New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday November 8, 2023 4:39 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

iPhone App Sideloading Coming to Users in the EU in First Half of 2024

Monday November 13, 2023 2:00 am PST by
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Read Full Article850 comments
maxresdefault

Performance Comparison: M3 Max MacBook Pro vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

Monday November 13, 2023 1:41 pm PST by
Apple last week launched its new MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. We already took a look at the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but we also wanted to test out the top-of-the-line M3 Max chip to see how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the M3 Pro's performance was disappointing overall compared to the M2 Pro and even the M1 Pro, the...
Read Full Article108 comments
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 3

Tuesday November 14, 2023 12:12 pm PST by
Apple is continuing on with the beta testing of a new iOS 17.2 update, and the third beta includes new features and refinements for existing features. We are still early in the beta testing process, which means there are new discoveries to make. iOS 17.2 beta 3 is available to developers right now, but Apple should be making the update available to public beta testers later this week. Appl...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles

AI-Infused iOS 18 Lauded as 'Ambitious and Compelling' by Apple Execs

Monday November 13, 2023 6:06 am PST by
Apple internally believes its iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates next year will be "ambitious and compelling," thanks to major new software features and designs in the works for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. That's according to the latest information relayed by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. While little is known about the specifics, many of the changes are...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header Updated 1

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 16 New Features

Wednesday November 15, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 16 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger...
Read Full Article87 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Likely to Use Modified iPhone 14 Chassis

Thursday November 9, 2023 3:32 pm PST by
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
Read Full Article172 comments