Refurbished iPhone 15 Models Now Available From Apple's Online Store in U.S. and Canada

Apple today added refurbished iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max models to its online store in the United States and Canada, offering the smartphones at a discounted price.



The ‌iPhone 15‌ is priced starting at $619 in the United States, while the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is priced starting at $699. The ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro is priced starting at $759, and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max is priced starting at $929. Prices are discounted about 15 percent compared to brand new models.

Multiple colors and capacities can be purchased as of the time of writing, but stock will fluctuate over time as Apple refreshes what is available, so you may need to check back often if you're looking for a specific color or capacity. Note that the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is not available in Canada at the current time, but it will likely be added soon.

Apple introduced refurbished ‌iPhone 15‌ models in Europe back in January, but this is the first time Apple has offered discounted ‌iPhone 15‌ models in the U.S. since the devices came out in September 2023.

Refurbished iPhones from Apple are unlocked and can be used with any carrier. Apple outfits all refurbished iPhone models with new batteries, outer shells, and a new USB-C cable, so they are essentially identical to new in the box iPhones.

Apple offers the same one-year warranty on refurbished ‌iPhone‌ models, as well as the option to purchase extended AppleCare+ coverage.