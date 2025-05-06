Refurbished iPhone 15 Models Now Available From Apple's Online Store in U.S. and Canada

by

Apple today added refurbished iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max models to its online store in the United States and Canada, offering the smartphones at a discounted price.

iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature Gray
The ‌iPhone 15‌ is priced starting at $619 in the United States, while the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is priced starting at $699. The ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro is priced starting at $759, and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max is priced starting at $929. Prices are discounted about 15 percent compared to brand new models.

Multiple colors and capacities can be purchased as of the time of writing, but stock will fluctuate over time as Apple refreshes what is available, so you may need to check back often if you're looking for a specific color or capacity. Note that the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is not available in Canada at the current time, but it will likely be added soon.

Apple introduced refurbished ‌iPhone 15‌ models in Europe back in January, but this is the first time Apple has offered discounted ‌iPhone 15‌ models in the U.S. since the devices came out in September 2023.

Refurbished iPhones from Apple are unlocked and can be used with any carrier. Apple outfits all refurbished iPhone models with new batteries, outer shells, and a new USB-C cable, so they are essentially identical to new in the box iPhones.

Apple offers the same one-year warranty on refurbished ‌iPhone‌ models, as well as the option to purchase extended AppleCare+ coverage.

Top Rated Comments

raybo Avatar
raybo
57 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Should be 20% to 25% off...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUser16. Avatar
MacUser16.
1 hour ago at 11:15 am
Now there’s really no reason to buy the iPhone 16e now
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigboy29 Avatar
bigboy29
41 minutes ago at 11:34 am

Now there’s really no reason to buy the iPhone 16e now
Hmmm having looked at those prices, I disagree, actually. I feel like a bit more discount would make it so but a 6E is still a "latest gen" and will support Intelligence (I mean eventually this will shake out) so I feel like it still makes more sense than a non-Pro version iPhone 15 at Apple store.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
c84216 Avatar
c84216
56 minutes ago at 11:20 am
This is a steal for anyone needing to upgrade from an older model. The 15 Pro/Pro Max support Apple Intelligence (by no means a selling point) and are pretty much identical hardware wise to the 16 unless you need the camera control button (you don't as you can map the visual intelligence to the side button on the 15), or 0.1" more of screen real estate (it makes no difference).

I never upgraded to the 16 Pro Max from my 15PM because this was the first year where the "upgrade" was so close to the previous model there was literally no reason to.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
49 minutes ago at 11:27 am
Price still seems on the higher side. Should have been discounted a bit more. I would prefer to get a new 16 Pro Max instead of getting a refurbished 15 Pro/Pro Max
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
29 minutes ago at 11:46 am
I think those regular 15 and 15+ prices are kind of ridiculous.
The 16e has a two years newer chip and more RAM for $30 cheeper. Literally the only thing you miss out on is Ultra Wide and MagSafe, and one of those can be added back with the case.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments