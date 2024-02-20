Apple Increases iPhone 15's Advertised Battery Lifespan

In a support document updated today, Apple says the batteries in the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed to retain 80% of their original capacity at 1,000 complete charge cycles under ideal conditions, which is double the 500 charge cycles it advertises for all earlier iPhone models.



Apple told 9to5Mac that iPhone 15 models have a higher advertised battery lifespan as a result of the company making "continued updates to battery components and power management systems over the years." The report says Apple tested the batteries under "specific circumstances representing common use cases."

This revelation means that it could take longer for the maximum battery capacity of iPhone 15 models to decline to 80% compared to previous iPhone models. However, Apple told 9to5Mac that it is "investigating" the battery lifespan of older iPhone models, so a comparison based on the latest testing parameters remains to be seen.

In its support document, Apple says the battery lifespan of any iPhone model ultimately depends on how the device is regularly used and charged.

To view an iPhone's battery capacity, open the Settings app and tap Battery → Battery Health & Charging. On iPhone 15 models updated to the latest iOS 17.4 beta, the menu is now simply called Battery Health and shows more info at a glance.