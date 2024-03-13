Apple Begins Assembling iPhone 15 in Brazil

by

Apple has started assembling the iPhone 15 model in Brazil, shifting in its global manufacturing approach to mitigate high import taxes and diversify its supply chain.

iPhone 15 Colors black
As reported by MacMagazine (via 9to5Mac), the assembly process is being carried out at the Foxconn facility in São Paulo and seeks to reduce the high import fees levied on electronics in Brazil, which significantly inflate the cost of electronics for consumers in the country.

Apple has not yet reduced the retail price of the ‌iPhone 15‌ in Brazil, where it continues to sell for R$7,300 (approximately $1,460) for the 128GB model. This price is nearly double the device's starting price in the United States. The initiative also is part of Apple's broader strategy to diversify its manufacturing footprint beyond China and reduce its reliance on a single region.

Only the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ model is being assembled in Brazil. The ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models continue to be imported from China. Brazilian customers can identify whether their ‌iPhone 15‌ was assembled locally by checking the model number, with units produced in Brazil carrying the identifier "BR/A." In contrast, imported units are denoted by "BE/A" and "BZ/A."

