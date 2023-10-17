Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits China Amid Reports of Lower iPhone 15 Sales
Apple CEO Tim Cook has made a surprise visit to China amid reports that iPhone 15 sales are down in the country compared to last year's iPhone 14 models (via Bloomberg).
Cook visited an Apple's Taikoo Li store in Chengdu to watch a local gaming tournament for the major Tencent game "Honor of Kings" and talk to shoppers and staff. Cook later posted about the event on Weibo with a short video, saying that "the energy tonight was off the charts!" Cook then visited a Yucheng elementary school to see how students use the iPad to support local culture.
The appearance comes just a day after two Counterpoint Research studies claimed that iPhone 15 sales are down 4.5% versus last year's iPhone 14 lineup in China, causing Apple's share price to fall. As a result, Cook's visit is being widely associated with concern about iPhone 15 sales in China across various mainstream media outlets.
Cook's posts on Weibo during the trip have also aroused a usual amount of ire. For example, Cook shared a photo of Chengdu at night shot on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The post was then "flooded with complaints" about the ostensibly poor quality of the image and unfavorable comparisons to pictures from Chinese devices like Huawei's recently Mate 60 Pro.
Top Rated Comments
Have to love those state-sponsored bot accounts.
Wait what? Huawei P60 Pro is actually above iPhone 15 Pro Max https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/ - shocker