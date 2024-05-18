Apple to Increase Old iPhone Trade-In Values for iPhone 15 Customers
Apple for a limited time will increase the trade-in value for older iPhones when customers buy any iPhone 15 model in the U.S. and Canada.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple will soon boost the credit paid for older iPhones when customers buy an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The offer does not apply to other devices in Apple's smartphone lineup, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE (4th generation).
Gurman did not mention the new values of old iPhones in its trade-in program, only that they will increase as of Monday, May 20, with the offer continuing through to Monday, June 3.
Apple currently offers the following credit values for older iPhones as part of its trade-in program:
- iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to $160
- iPhone 13 mini: Up to $270
- iPhone 13: Up to $300
- iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $370
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $450
- iPhone 14: Up to $370
- iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $420
- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $630
Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Apple's trade-in page offers a complete list of values for devices.
