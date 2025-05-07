Refurb iPhone 15 Models Now Available From Apple's UK Online Store
Apple is selling refurbished iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max models to its online store in the United Kingdom, around four months after introducing the discounted models in other European countries.
The iPhone 15 is priced starting at £589, while the iPhone 15 Plus is priced starting at £759. The iPhone 15 Pro is priced starting at £869, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced starting at £949. Prices are discounted about 15 percent compared to brand new models.
Several color and storage options are available at the time of writing, but availability may change as Apple updates its inventory. If you're after a specific combination, it's worth checking back regularly to see what's in stock.
Apple first introduced iPhone 15 models in Europe back in January, while the models were added to Apple's refurb stores in the U.S. and Canada this week. Archived webpage snapshots indicate the iPhone 15 models were added to the regional UK online store sometime around late April.
Apple's refurbished iPhones are unlocked, meaning they work with any carrier. Each device comes with a brand-new battery, a fresh outer shell, and a new USB-C cable—making them virtually indistinguishable from brand-new models. Refurbished iPhones also include Apple's standard one-year warranty, with the option to add AppleCare+ for extended coverage.
