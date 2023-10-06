iFixit Examines iPhone 15 Components Under a Microscope
Repair site iFixit last week shared a video teardown of Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now iFixit is back with a deeper look inside the standard iPhone 15. iFixit's iPhone 15 teardown includes an examination of many of the components with a microscope, giving us a view of the device we don't typically get.
With the microscope, iFixit is able to provide a closer look at the iPhone
's casing, adhesive, and display, showing off individual pixels. There are zoomed-in views of everything from the battery connector to the magnets inside the Taptic Engine.
Compared to the iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 is remarkably similar, which makes sense because the design has not changed. There is a larger 48-megapixel camera, though, which iFixit confirms is not, in fact, the same 48-megapixel camera that's in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The quad pixel "buckets" in the iPhone 15's camera are around 22 percent smaller, which means that the camera is not able to perform as well in low lighting conditions as the camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iFixit's iPhone 15 teardown isn't revealing anything that we didn't already know, but it is a fun read thanks to the closer look at multiple components.
Top Rated Comments
They also give detailed disassembly (and re-assembly) instructions so we can service our stuff. Their guide for taking apart the iMac was instrumental in my being able to open and clean my 27" iMac successfully.
Check them out. iFixit.com